Sa Dec Flower—Ornamental Festival 2025 to be held in December

The People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province announced that the 2nd Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival 2025 will take place from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026, in Sa Dec City.

The event is expected to attract approximately 500,000 visitors.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province, Huynh Minh Tuan, the festival’s highlight is the exhibition space showcasing 1,000 varieties of flowers and ornamental plants at Sa Dec Park. The display includes potted flowers, cut flowers, bonsai, orchids, succulents, cacti, colorful foliage plants, and shaped fruit trees. This event aims to honor the traditional flower-growing craft and promote Sa Dec’s brand as the “capital of flowers and ornamental plants” in the Mekong Delta region.

In addition, the festival will feature a diverse array of activities, including an open-air show titled “A Hundred Years of Floral Heritage,” a mapping projection performance combined with a New Year countdown celebration, hot air balloon displays, and the concert themed “Love in the Land of Flowers.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a flower and ornamental plant market, an artistic lantern festival, and a trade and culinary fair, as well as a variety of experiential spaces such as “Old Sa Dec,” “Creative Dreams,” and “The Heritage Region.”

In addition, a trade, tourism, and investment fair will be held, featuring an exhibition of approximately 200 booths showcasing OCOP products and regional specialties from the Mekong Delta.

With its provincial-level scale and a rich lineup of signature events, the 2025 Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival is expected to make a lasting mark on the local floriculture industry. It also aims to promote the image of Dong Thap as a dynamic, friendly province with a deep-rooted cultural identity.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh