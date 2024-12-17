27 bus routes for suburban residents to reach Metro Line 1’s central station

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport announced that there are 61 bus routes connecting to Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien). Of these, there are 44 existing routes and 17 new ones.

Specifically, there are 27 bus routes for residents from suburban districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Can Gio and Nha Be to travel to Ben Thanh underground station in District 1, which is the central station of Metro Line No.1.

A map of bus routes connecting to the central station of Metro Line No.1

Here are the details of bus routes that connect to the central station of Metro Line No.1 to facilitate travel for residents from districts of Can Gio, Nha Be and District 7.

Route 75: Saigon Bus Station - Can Gio Bus Station

Route 102: Saigon Bus Station - Nguyen Van Linh - Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station

Route 34: Saigon Bus Station - District 8 Bus Station

Route 31: Ton Duc Thang University - Ben Thanh - Van Lang University

Route 44: District 4 Port - Binh Quoi

Additionally, residents from Can Gio, Nha Be districts and District 7 to Ben Thanh Station can get on bus routes No. 20, No.72 and No.139.

Passengers should move through exits No.5 or No.6 of Ben Thanh underground station to conveniently access the Ham Nghi bus transfer station, where there are many bus routes connecting to various areas within the city.

To encourage residents to experience the city’s first urban rail system, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee offered free tickets for the 17 bus routes connecting Metro Line No.1 during the first 30 days of its operation.

Beyond free tickets for the first month of official operation, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will offer free rides for priority groups such as those with revolutionary contributors, disabled people and the elderly.

Passengers can use public bicycles to arrive at the metro stations. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

In the upcoming time, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport will adjust the beginning and ending points of existing bus routes on Vo Nguyen Giap Street- Hanoi Highway, aiming to reduce overlap with the Metro Line No.1.

Residents can find a map of bus routes from any location citywide to Metro Line No.1’s stations and vice versa via the Go!Bus app or the website buyttphcm.com.vn.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong