Multimedia

Video

Residents joyfully enjoy final test runs of entire Metro Line 1

SGGPO

In mid-December 2024, the atmosphere at the stations along Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) has been bustling with the final test runs before its official commercial operations on December 22.

By Quoc Hung, Thanh Chieu - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Metro line 1 Ben Thanh Suoi Tien HCMC public transport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn