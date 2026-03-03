Nguyen Tieu Festival held in Hoi An

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival), recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, takes place in the Ancient Town of Hoi An in Hoi An Ward, Da Nang City, on March 2-4 (14th to 16th days of the first lunar month).

The Nguyen Tieu Festival, also known as the Thuong Nguyen Festival or the Lantern Festival, marks the first full moon of the lunar year. In traditional belief, it is regarded as an auspicious occasion to pray for blessings, peace, and favorable conditions throughout the year.

For generations, the people of Hoi An have considered this celebration the "Tet after Tet," symbolizing the commencement of a new cycle imbued with harmony and prosperity.

Within the framework of the festival, traditional rituals are solemnly conducted at the system of historical and spiritual sites in the Ancient Town, including Ong Pagoda (or Quan Cong Temple), Ba (Goddess) Pagoda, the Chinese assembly halls, communal houses, clan ancestral houses, and various nearby heritage sites.

Numerous cultural and spiritual activities are solemnly organized, reflecting the community’s deep-rooted traditions and reverence for its cultural heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

The Nguyen Tieu offering ceremony, commemorations of the Founding Ancestors, and incense-offering rites for peace and well-being embody the enduring moral principle of gratitude toward one’s forebears, thereby preserving the community’s spiritual legacy that has been sustained over centuries in Hoi An.

A highlight of the festival is the incense-offering ceremony and celebratory procession for Nguyen Tieu, scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on March 4 (the 16th day of the first lunar month) at the Hoi An Communal House and Quan Cong Temple. These activities are organized with due solemnity and imbued with distinctive local cultural characteristics, conveying aspirations for good fortune, prosperity, and peace.

On the evening of March 2 (the 14th day of the first lunar month), the program recreating “Ancient Town Night in the Early 20th Century” invited residents and visitors to journey back in time. The old quarter is illuminated by shimmering candlelight and the warm glow of lanterns, while graceful ao dai (traditional Vietnamese dress) and the tranquil rhythm of life resonate through poetry, music, and painting, evoking the refined charm of a bygone era.

The Nguyen Tieu Festival is a significant cultural and spiritual event for the local community, holding profound meaning in the preservation of traditional values and communal identity. (Photo: SGGP)

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival) 2026 attracted a large number of local residents and visitors, reflecting its enduring cultural vitality and widespread public interest. (Photo: SGGP)

Throughout the festival, a series of traditional cultural and artistic activities are staged, including Tuong (Vietnamese classical opera) performances and Bai Choi folk games, alongside photo exhibitions on the Nguyen Tieu Festival and various community-based spiritual practices. The ancient urban space becomes enchanting under the spring moonlight and vibrant lantern displays, creating an experience that is both sacred and poetic.

The Nguyen Tieu Festival is not only a significant cultural and spiritual event for the local community but also an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the cultural depth of Hoi An, a World Cultural Heritage urban center recognized by UNESCO and designated as a Creative City.

By Pham Nga - Translated by Kim Khanh