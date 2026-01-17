Multimedia

Da Lat cherry blossoms captivate visitors ahead of festival opening

SGGPO

Ahead of the opening of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival, many visitors flocked to the blooming cherry blossom trees to capture memorable moments as the flowers burst into full display.

cherry.jpg
Tourists walk beneath canopies of cherry blossom trees in full bloom. (Photo: SGGP)

According to observations by reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, while most cherry blossom trees around Xuan Huong Lake and along the main routes hosting festival activities have yet to come into bloom, many trees in the outskirts of Da Lat are already flowering at their peak.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival was held on the evening of January 16 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong – Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province. The festival, which runs from January 15 to February 15, features a wide range of activities centered on the peak blooming period, which typically lasts between one and two weeks.

As part of the festival, organizers plan to stage 10 main events, including the launch of a destination map and guided tours for cherry blossom viewing; blossom appreciation combined with complimentary coffee service at an 18.4-hectare functional zone within the Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Area; the program “Cherry Blossoms in Cau Dat Tea Hills” at Cau Dat Tea Hill; “A Cherry Blossom Dream in the Heart of the Valley” at the Valley of Love tourist site; and the “Cherry Blossom Hues” art photography competition and exhibition at Xuan Huong Park or along Tran Hung Dao Street, among other activities.

cherry1.jpg
Residents and visitors gather at cherry blossoms in full bloom to capture memorable moments. (Photo: SGGP)
cherry2.jpg
cherry3.jpg
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Da Lat. (Photo: SGGP)
cherry4.jpg
cherry5.jpg
cherry6.jpg
cherry7.jpg
Along National Highway 20, through Xuan Truong Ward in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, many cherry blossom trees are beginning to bloom. The stretch is regarded as one of the most scenic routes for viewing cherry blossoms in Da Lat, thanks to its cluster of large, mature trees. (Photo: SGGP)
cherry8.jpg
Along Tran Hung Dao Street in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat—where many activities of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival will take place—the cherry blossom trees remain largely dormant and have yet to bloom. (Photo: SGGP)
cherry9.jpg
Cherry blossom trees around Xuan Huong Lake have yet to come into bloom on the eve of the festival’s opening. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival cherry blossom trees Da Lat Lam Dong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn