Da Lat cherry blossoms captivate visitors ahead of festival opening

Ahead of the opening of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival, many visitors flocked to the blooming cherry blossom trees to capture memorable moments as the flowers burst into full display.

Tourists walk beneath canopies of cherry blossom trees in full bloom. (Photo: SGGP)

According to observations by reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, while most cherry blossom trees around Xuan Huong Lake and along the main routes hosting festival activities have yet to come into bloom, many trees in the outskirts of Da Lat are already flowering at their peak.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival was held on the evening of January 16 at Lam Vien Square in Xuan Huong – Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province. The festival, which runs from January 15 to February 15, features a wide range of activities centered on the peak blooming period, which typically lasts between one and two weeks.

As part of the festival, organizers plan to stage 10 main events, including the launch of a destination map and guided tours for cherry blossom viewing; blossom appreciation combined with complimentary coffee service at an 18.4-hectare functional zone within the Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Area; the program “Cherry Blossoms in Cau Dat Tea Hills” at Cau Dat Tea Hill; “A Cherry Blossom Dream in the Heart of the Valley” at the Valley of Love tourist site; and the “Cherry Blossom Hues” art photography competition and exhibition at Xuan Huong Park or along Tran Hung Dao Street, among other activities.

Residents and visitors gather at cherry blossoms in full bloom to capture memorable moments. (Photo: SGGP)

Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Da Lat. (Photo: SGGP)

Along National Highway 20, through Xuan Truong Ward in Da Lat, Lam Dong Province, many cherry blossom trees are beginning to bloom. The stretch is regarded as one of the most scenic routes for viewing cherry blossoms in Da Lat, thanks to its cluster of large, mature trees. (Photo: SGGP)

Along Tran Hung Dao Street in Xuan Huong Ward, Da Lat—where many activities of the 2026 Da Lat Cherry Blossom Festival will take place—the cherry blossom trees remain largely dormant and have yet to bloom. (Photo: SGGP)

Cherry blossom trees around Xuan Huong Lake have yet to come into bloom on the eve of the festival’s opening. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh