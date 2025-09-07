2025 Korean Culinary Festival opens in Hoi An

The 2025 Korean Culinary Festival officially opened in the ancient town of Hoi An in Da Nang City on September 6.

The event is organized by the People’s Committee of Hoi An Ward in Da Nang City, in coordination with the Hoi An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Center and representatives from South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The event runs over two days, from September 6 to 7.

At the festival, visitors were invited to explore and savor a wide array of iconic Korean dishes such as kimbap (or gimbap), kimchi, traditional beverages, and other signature Korean products. A highlight of the event was the open-air culinary space, which offered free tastings and opportunities for guests to interact directly with chefs.

In addition, the festival featured a vibrant lineup of cultural and entertainment activities, including traditional Hoi An performances and Korean guitar and violin showcases, as well as interactive experiences such as photo opportunities, shopping, and souvenir giveaways.

Mr. Cho Sungbae, Director of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation in Ho Chi Minh City, stated that the festival aims to bring Korean cuisine closer to residents and tourists while also fostering cultural exchange and strengthening culinary cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.

According to the organizers, the festival is not only a journey into the culinary excellence of Korea but also a vibrant cultural space that fosters exchange and strengthens the friendship between the two nations. It is expected to become a cultural and tourism rendezvous for both locals and visitors, while providing a valuable opportunity for Korean products to gain greater exposure in the Vietnamese market.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh