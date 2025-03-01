2024 public investment disbursement rate in HCMC reaches 73.7 percent

Although the disbursement rate of public investment capital in 2024 did not meet the 95 percent target, Ho Chi Minh City estimated the result as an improvement over 2023 in both total disbursed funds and disbursement rate.

The Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underpass has just been inaugurated.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently released an assessment report on the implementation of the 2024 public investment plan.

Accordingly, as of February 17, the city had disbursed VND58.428 trillion (US$2.3 billion), equivalent to 73.7 percent of the allocated capital. While the figure did meet the 95 percent target, it is still an improvement compared to the 70 percent disbursement rate recorded in 2023.

The municipal People’s Committee has focused on key projects to enhance transportation infrastructure, reduce flooding, and improve healthcare and education. Of which, several significant projects have been completed and put into operation, including the Nguyen Van Linh – Nguyen Huu Tho underpass, in District 7, Phuoc Long Bridge, Ten Lua Street in Binh Tan District and expanded drainage systems in numerous districts.

Despite the positive results, the city has still faced challenges related to compensation, land clearance and administrative procedures affecting the progress of projects. To address the issues, Ho Chi Minh City has implemented flexible solutions such as acceleration of investment procedures, closely monitoring disbursement progress and strengthening decentralized management.

For 2025, Ho Chi Minh City sets to further push up disbursement progress with a planned public investment budget of over VND84 trillion (US$3.3 billion). The goal is to drive economic and social development while enhancing urban infrastructure.

Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City aims to speed up the decentralization and authorization for localities. Of which, the city plans to assign projects within each district’s jurisdiction to district-level People’s Committees, including Thu Duc City's. This approach is expected to enhance local responsibility, particularly in land clearance and administrative processes, ultimately improving disbursement efficiency.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong