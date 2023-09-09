2024 AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers: Vietnam vs. Yemen - Group stage showdown

With both teams having 3 points after the first match, the match between the home team, U23 Vietnam, and the U23 Yemen is now seen as the Group C final. Based on their performance in the first match, Coach Troussier's team is forecast to face a significant challenge from their Yemeni opponents.

In the victorious game against Guam, Coach Troussier made some tweaks to the starting lineup. However, Vietnam's strength was significantly superior, resulting in a seamless performance reminiscent of a practice session for the attack. The players displayed excellent ball control and employed a variety of attacking strategies to disrupt the opponent's defense before creating scoring opportunities.

In a match where Vietnam dominated across various statistics, it is worth noting that Coach Troussier did not field the strongest lineup from the outset against Guam. Players like Khuat Van Khang, Bui Vi Hao, and Ho Van Cuong only entered the field in the middle of the second half, serving as a "warm-up" for the upcoming match against Yemen.

Despite a convincing win in the opening match, there are two key areas that the home team must improve and focus on. Firstly, it is the efficiency of the forwards when facing a tightly organized and disciplined Yemeni defense. Secondly, the defensive line had a relatively easy 90 minutes against Guam and has not faced a real challenge yet, including goalkeeper Van Tien, who was assigned the number one position because Quan Van Chuan was not registered for the qualifiers.

On the other side of the field, Yemen showcased its prowess, from its physical fitness to a reasonably well-executed tactical strategy, capitalizing on its superior physical condition in its triumph over Singapore. Their effectiveness was not limited to central attacks but extended to their swift and dynamic flanking maneuvers, notably on the left side. The performance of the Yemeni team against Singapore underscored that they are not to be underestimated. Without proper concentration and a precise evaluation of the opponent, Vietnam could potentially face consequences.

Leveraging their home advantage and a sense of psychological comfort, Vietnam is still seen as having the upper hand in their quest for 3 points. It is probable that Coach Troussier will not make significant changes to the starting lineup because the pivotal contest is expected to unfold in the midfield against Yemen. This is an area where the team's core displayed strong performance in the opening match.

"Yemen secured a 3-0 victory against Singapore, making the match between Vietnam and Yemen pivotal. The team that emerges victorious will almost certainly advance. Based on Vietnam's performance, particularly in the second half of the opening match, I believe this win, along with their on-field performance, will boost the players' confidence and improve their play, especially in one-on-one situations. I will conduct a more in-depth analysis of Yemen's weaknesses and make appropriate adjustments for this match," Coach Troussier shared.

The match between U23 Vietnam and U23 Yemen will take place at 7 p.m. on September 9.