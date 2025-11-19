Da Nang deploys troops as embankment collapses, landslides escalate

Heavy rainfall and surging upstream floodwaters triggered extensive erosion along the An Luong and Thuan An embankments in Duy Nghia Commune, Da Nang City, in the early hours of November 19, placing more than 500 households at immediate risk.

Floodwaters carved deep into the base of the riverbank, creating an urgent and highly unstable situation.

Overnight on November 18–19, the An Luong embankment in Duy Nghia Commune, Da Nang City, continued to collapse.

Upon receiving reports from local authorities, Colonel Tran Huu Ich, Commander of the Da Nang Military Command, ordered the rapid deployment of more than 300 officers and soldiers. He simultaneously requested Military Region 5 to reinforce operations with an additional 200 troops from Division 315. Within less than an hour, more than 500 military personnel had reached the site to carry out emergency stabilization efforts.

More than 500 officers and soldiers of Military Region 5 joined local residents in an overnight effort to reinforce the damaged embankment.

The force was divided into multiple teams tasked with shoring up the most vulnerable sections using sandbags, steel gabions, and locally sourced materials. Despite rising floodwaters and powerful currents that made construction extremely hazardous, troops and residents of Duy Nghia worked through the night to temporarily halt the progression of newly formed breaches.

Soldiers move sandbags to stabilize weakened sections of the embankment.

The same embankment line had suffered severe collapses in late October, threatening residential areas in both Thuan An and An Luong villages. Authorities evacuated 64 households with more than 230 residents and mobilized villagers and armed forces to reinforce over 500 meters of the riverbank to prevent wider-scale failure.

By the morning of November 19, critical new breaches along the An Luong embankment had been largely contained.

The Da Nang People’s Committee declared a state of emergency following the An Luong embankment collapse on November 12. The designated emergency repair zone—1,564 meters in length—lies along the Thu Bon River from the base of Cua Dai Bridge to the river mouth, part of a 2.2-kilometer embankment.

Meanwhile, search operations for three missing residents at a landslide site in Hung Son Commune have stalled due to renewed geological instability. Speaking with SGGP reporters on November 19, Mr. Zoram Buon, Chairman of the Hung Son Commune People’s Committee, said rescue teams were forced to withdraw after fresh explosions were heard from the weakened mountainside.

Search efforts remain extremely challenging.

According to Mr. Zoram Buon, as teams approached the site early in the morning, a loud detonation echoed across the slope, followed by another surge of falling rocks and soil. “Our teams reached the scene, but multiple explosions occurred. The slope could collapse again at any moment, so we had to pull everyone back,” he said.

A series of loud blasts has erupted, making the landslide zone extremely dangerous.

Although rain was light on November 19, the mountainside had already absorbed significant moisture, further loosening soil structure and making additional landslides likely. Rescue units are now stationed at a safe distance, monitoring geological shifts and waiting for a stable window to resume the search.

With unstable geological conditions, rescue teams were forced to withdraw from the site.

On the afternoon of November 18, a separate explosion from an adjacent mountain triggered tremors and forced authorities to immediately relocate nine households with 40 residents from Ating and Arooi hamlets to Gari Primary School and the former Gari Commune headquarters. Continuous rainfall has also caused new landslide points along access roads leading into Hung Son.

By Nguyen Cuong, Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thuy Doan