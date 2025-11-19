Quang Ngai school evacuated after repeated landslides threaten campus

All teachers and students were evacuated from Son Long Primary and Secondary Boarding School for Ethnic Minorities after landslides threatened the campus.

Mr. Dinh Truong Giang, Party Secretary of Son Tay Commune in Quang Ngai Province, confirmed on the morning of November 19 that authorities had urgently evacuated all teachers and students from Son Long Primary and Secondary Boarding School for Ethnic Minorities after successive landslides occurred on the hillside behind the campus.

Scene of the boarding area landslide at Son Long Primary and Secondary Boarding School for Ethnic Minorities. (Video: School provided)

A new landslide occurred on November 18. (Photo: School provided)

The previous day, at around 7 a.m. on November 18, a major landslide struck the rear slope behind the school’s boarding and staff housing blocks, sending tens of cubic meters of earth and rock—estimated at 50 cubic meters—toward the eastern side of the two-story building, which houses ten rooms (five for student dormitories, five for teacher accommodation). The incident posed a severe threat to the safety of the entire structure.

Earth and rocks spilled onto the eastern side of the boarding and teacher housing block. (Photo: School provided)

Local authorities inspected the site overnight and observed continued instability on the slope, noting a high risk of further collapse. The area had also experienced a significant landslide on October 29, which inundated the same two-story block, including classrooms and the school’s dining hall.

The landslide from late October remains unrepaired. (Photo: School provided)

The boarding house roof was damaged as soil and rocks fell. (Photo: School provided)

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, the school principal, said that classes in the affected building have been temporarily relocated to subject-based classrooms and record rooms. Boarding students have been redistributed into single-story classrooms, while teachers were moved to the school’s administrative offices and the former Son Long Commune People’s Committee building to ensure their safety.

The school’s boarding students’ dining hall was damaged. (Photo: School provided)

The school is working closely with local authorities to mobilize personnel to clear mud and debris, restore drainage systems, and mitigate the risk of further landslides. Authorities continue to monitor geological conditions closely to implement timely preventive measures.

In related incidents caused by ongoing rainfall and flooding, the DH83 road section from Ong Duong Pass to 1C Hydropower Plant in Son Tay Ha Commune has been partially washed away by floodwaters, with roughly one-third of the roadway eroded, forming a deep undercut and posing a high risk of accidents. Officials have cordoned off the area, posted warning signs, and temporarily halted all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

A section of DH83 from Ong Duong Pass toward the 1C Hydropower Plant was washed away.

Severe landslide damage is reported.

Authorities have blocked the area to all pedestrians and vehicles.

Scene of the DH83 road landslide

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan