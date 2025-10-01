11 spillways of Northern largest hydropower plants open for water release

Three major hydropower plants, including Thac Ba, Tuyen Quang and Hoa Binh, were forced to release water through 11 spillways to ensure reservoir and downstream safety.

By the afternoon of September 30, Hanoi continued to experience torrential rain. In the Red River upstream area, floodwaters have inundated multiple riverside residential areas in Yen Bai Ward, Lao Cai Province.

Many suburban areas of Hanoi are experiencing severe flooding as of the afternoon of September 30.

Floodwaters cover Cat Linh Street in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 30. (Photo: Ha Nhung)

Several areas in Cao Bang, Lang Son, Phu Tho and other provinces have also recorded severe flooding as forceful floodwaters are pouring downstream.

Updated as of the afternoon of September 30 from the Department of Dyke Management and Flood Prevention, widespread heavy rainfall triggered by typhoon No. 10 circulation has caused water levels to exceed alert level 3 on the Thao River in Lao Cai Province, Ma River in Thanh Hoa Province and Ca River in Nghe An Province.

Currently, inflows into reservoirs remain high.

Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir is discharging water through seven bottom spillways, while Hoa Binh Hydropower Reservoir is releasing water through two bottom spillways, and Thac Ba Hydropower Reservoir is regulating through two spillways.

These reservoirs received orders for water release beginning from 8 p.m. on September 29 and continued additional releases from 3 a.m. on September 30.

Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant is releasing water.

In addition to the major hydropower plants managed by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), several small reservoirs in Lao Cai Province are also urgently releasing floodwaters.

As a result, water levels on the Red River are expected to rise rapidly. The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued a warning of forceful floods on the Thao River.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has warned that the operation of floodwater releases could directly affect the livelihoods, agricultural production and fisheries of people in downstream areas.

On the same day, September 30, the Party Committee of Hung Son Commune in Da Nang City reported that local authorities have urgently evacuated seven houses in the Put residential area, which are at risk of landslides. Due to the impact of storm Bualoi, severe landslides occurred in Hung Son Commune, Da Nang City, directly threatening the lives and property of local residents. Among them, a landslide site endangered the Put residential area, forcing the urgent evacuation of seven households, totaling 38 people, to safe locations. The military has reinforced forces to assist the people of Quang Dien, A Luoi 1 and A Luoi 5 communes, Hue City in overcoming the aftermath of typhoon No. 10. Officials, soldiers together with local militia forces have been working urgently to help residents harvest rice, repair and re-roof houses, and clean up debris, enabling people to return to stable living conditions after the natural disasters.

