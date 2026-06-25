Grassroots fire safety groups shield HCMC neighborhoods from devastation

Engaged residents of Xuan Hoa Ward meticulously practice their firefighting and rescue plans right within densely populated residential areas featuring tight alleyways

On a bustling weekend morning in Neighborhood No.24 of Xuan Hoa Ward in HCMC, a tiny alleyway organically transformed into the chaotic staging ground for a simulated fire scenario, drawing the enthusiastic participation of numerous residents eager to practice firefighting protocols.

As soon as the shrill fire alarm rang out, the dedicated members of the neighborhood’s “Inter-family Fire Safety Group” swiftly sprang into their designated positions. One person determinedly struck the alarm gong and rushed toward the ignition point lugging a fire extinguisher, another diligently assisted in guiding the escape route, while someone else frantically dialed the authorities.

These simple maneuvers were executed with absolute seriousness; in the end, everyone understands that in a genuine inferno, the “golden time” to act boils down to the very first few minutes when the flames initially erupt.

For the neighborhood’s head Nguyen Van Nghien, these practical exercises have yielded palpable results. “Through our rigorous propaganda and training sessions, the citizens’ awareness regarding fire safety has been systematically elevated step by step,” he reported.

He also elaborated that previously, a handful of residents paid scant attention to underlying fire hazards and didn’t genuinely care about proactively preparing viable prevention plans. “Through comprehensive training, folks now grasp that fire prevention must start with highly specific chores, like routinely inspecting the electrical system, tidying up household items, keeping escape routes totally clear, and knowing exactly how to handle things when disaster strikes,” Mr. Nghien shared.

The neighborhood routinely mobilizes residents to thoroughly check their electrical safety, equip themselves with fire extinguishers, and completely avoid letting clutter obstruct emergency exits. “When each family is more proactive and conscious about fire safety, the entire residential community inevitably becomes much safer,” he astutely noted.

Alongside Xuan Hoa Ward, across numerous residential areas in HCMC, the robust models of “Inter-family Fire Safety Groups” and “Public Firefighting Points” are being constructed, seamlessly helping neighbors support one another whenever a blaze breaks out. The members of these dedicated groups are meticulously instructed on crucial skills like reporting fires, operating extinguishers, conducting rigorous search and rescue operations, and managing the initial chaos well before the professional forces finally arrive on the scene.

According to the Fire and Rescue Police Force under the HCMC Department of Public Security, the root cause in many conflagrations frequently stems from electrical failures or sheer carelessness while utilizing fire and heat sources. Notably, whenever a fire ignites deep within narrow alleyways, the incredibly short time to actually detect it, report the news, and execute initial handling holds a decisive significance in curtailing the devastating damages.

Therefore, contemporary firefighting definitely isn’t just the solitary burden of the professional forces; rather, it absolutely needs cooperation right from every single household and individual neighborhood. The citizens’ proactive ability to secure early detection and smoothly handle the initial flare-up is undeniably the deciding factor, significantly contributing to minimize catastrophic losses of life and property.

Consequently, alongside forging these resilient community models, the HCMC Fire and Rescue Police Division is also ramping up the pragmatic application of modern technology in their prevention efforts. Reportedly, eager residents are actively guided to install the 114 fire alarm application, explicitly designed to support them in rapidly dispatching crucial information whenever an emergency strikes.

For Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Nhat Thanh, Deputy Head of the Area 1 Fire and Rescue Team (Division PC07, HCMC Public Security), leveraging technology is paramount. He asserted that installing early fire warning devices across residential areas and towering high-rises, coupled with utilizing the 114 fire alarm app, bears profound importance for expeditious detection, reporting, and timely handling of chaotic incidents.

“Every single minute in the grueling firefighting and rescue activity is absolutely critical. Early warnings help citizens proactively escape, while simultaneously assisting our professional forces to swiftly access the scene, orchestrate effective firefighting and rescue operations, contain the fire’s spread, and curtail regrettable damages,” Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Nhat Thanh emphatically stressed.

Harrowing lessons reaped from flames At roughly 3:00 a.m. on April 12, 2026, a devastating blaze reportedly tore through boarding rooms along Nguyen Thi Thoi Street in HCMC. The flames erupted while residents were asleep, allowing toxic smoke to engulf the vicinity. Neighbors scrambled to assist, but penetrating the interior proved to be an agonizing ordeal. The HCMC Fire Police subsequently arrived to execute rigorous protocols. Tragically, the incident left two dead and five injured, serving as a grim warning regarding fire risks in densely packed residential areas where escape routes aren’t easily accessible. Weeks later, on June 8, another chaotic fire broke out within a tiny alleyway on Le Van Luong Street. It appears professional forces faced massive hurdles trying to access the scene and deploy the necessary equipment to tackle the inferno.

By Manh Thang – Translated by Thanh Tam