Ho Chi Minh City launches wide range of projects for 50th naming anniversary

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has registered and implemented 331 projects and initiatives in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the city being named after President Ho Chi Minh.

On June 25, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held its third plenary conference for the 2025–2030 term, reviewing its performance in the first six months of 2026 and outlining coordination plans with newly elected city-level National Assembly deputies, People’s Council deputies for the 2026–2031 term and People's Assessors of Ho Chi Minh City People's Court for the 2026–2031 term.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (4th, R), together with members of the Standing Committee, chairs the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh

The conference was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Attendees included Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Head of the city’s National Assembly Delegation.

At the event, delegates viewed a short film announcing projects marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being named after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026) and witnessed the launch of the “Digital Front” platform.

A total of 331 projects and initiatives have been registered and implemented under the system. These efforts aim to improve both material and spiritual living standards while strengthening solidarity and encouraging public participation in building a civilized, modern, humane, green and clean Ho Chi Minh City.

Of these, 109 projects focus on new rural development and urban improvement; 105 projects target cultural, social and welfare programs; and 117 projects are related to communication, democratic participation, national unity and contributions to national security.

Notable initiatives include a digital map for the “Planting One Million Trees” program (2025–2030); the “Spring Shelter” program supporting the construction and repair of 174 solidarity houses; social welfare activities marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day; and the expansion of clean water systems in Thanh An Commune.

Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the conference. Photo: SGGP/Van Minh.

The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation also announced major programs, including at least two housing projects providing 50,000 social housing units for workers, valued at approximately VND2 trillion (US$76 million), as well as healthcare support for one million workers worth around VND600 billion (US$23 million).

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and delegates attend the conference. Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh

As part of efforts under Resolution 57-NQ/TW on innovation and digital transformation, the committee introduced the “Digital Front” platform, integrating e-meetings, social welfare applications, KPI tracking dashboards and an official online portal.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong