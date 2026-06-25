VFF Committee in HCMC consolidates personnel, member organizations

The Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a conference to elect Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women’s Union, as Vice Chairwoman of the city’s VFF Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

At the consultation to recognize member organizations and add members to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the first tenure (Photo: SGGP)

On June 25, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held its third conference for the 2025-2030 tenure, reviewing the Front’s activities in the first six months of 2026 and implementing coordination programs with Ho Chi Minh City’s deputies to the 16th National Assembly, deputies to the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, and people’s jurors of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court for the 2026-2031 term.

The conference held a consultation to recognize member organizations and add members to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025-2030 tenure.

The conference agreed to recognize two organizations as members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, including the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Revolutionary Soldiers Imprisoned by the Enemy and the Ho Chi Minh City Sponsoring Association for Poor Patients.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, presents green trees to congratulate members of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the first tenure. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the conference held a consultation to add members to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the first tenure, including Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society Nguyen Minh Nhut; Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Revolutionary Soldiers Imprisoned by the Enemy, Hoang Thi Khanh; Dr. Tran Van, a financial expert and former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee; and Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Literature and Arts of Ethnic Minorities, Truong Tu Muoi, who is an outstanding individual in the fields of literature, arts, and ethnic minority affairs.

The conference also held a consultation to add the position of Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the first tenure for Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders and delegates attending the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has been consolidated, comprising Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and Ms.Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Standing Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vice Chairpersons of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City include Bui Thanh Nhan, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Standing Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor; Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union; Nguyen Thanh Trung, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Union; Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; Nguyen Minh Hoang, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association; Pham Minh Tuan; and Phan Hong An.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) presents the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City announced the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit awarded to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Union, in recognition of his achievements in his work from 2020 to 2024, contributing to the cause of building socialism and safeguarding the Fatherland.

At the same time, the conference announced the decision of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to award Certificates of Merit to one collective and two individuals for their outstanding achievements in the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City awarded Certificates of Merit to three individuals for their outstanding achievements in the city’s “Gratitude and Remembrance” campaign.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city present Certificates of Merit and congratulate collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R), and Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh (L) present Certificates of Merit to Labor Hero, People’s Physician, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, Vice Chairwoman (non-full-time) of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (2nd, R), and Tran Thanh Ngoc, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoa Hung Ward, for their outstanding achievements in the “Gratitude and Remembrance” campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the city's VFF Committee for the first tenure (2025-2030) Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan was born in 1985, with her hometown in Tan Khanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration Management and a Bachelor’s degree in English Linguistics, and has an advanced political theory qualification.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan has held various leadership positions, including full-time Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies for the 15th National Assembly; Deputy Head of the Delegation of National Assembly Deputies of the former province of Binh Duong; Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the former district of Tan Uyen; and Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the Youth Union of the former province of Binh Duong.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh