HCMC orders flood control and dyke safety measures ahead of 2026 storm season

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have instructed agencies and local administrations to accelerate irrigation and flood-control projects, strengthen dyke safety and improve disaster preparedness before the 2026 rainy and storm season.

Vice Chairman Bui Minh Thanh signed an official directive on June 24, relaying mandates from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman to bolster the security of irrigation systems, reinforce dykes, and finalize disaster prevention protocols in anticipation of the 2026 rainy and storm season.

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Accordingly, the Chairman assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment to take the lead and closely coordinate with relevant agencies to resolve obstacles and difficulties, while accelerating the appraisal and approval of compensation rates for land clearance related to irrigation projects.

The department was also tasked with directing the handover, receipt, maintenance and regular repair of irrigation works, dykes and reservoirs under its management to ensure their safety.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture and Environment must regularly inspect and monitor the progress of irrigation, disaster prevention, dyke and reservoir projects to ensure their safety during the 2026 rainy and storm season.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction was assigned to coordinate with local authorities to urgently review and report on the implementation of the Thanh Da Peninsula anti-erosion project, including Sections 2, 3 and 4, as well as the reinforcement of embankments along the Saigon River.

At the same time, the department was instructed to direct the Inland Waterway Management Center to review and develop maintenance and repair plans for deteriorating embankments under its management in order to enhance protection against erosion and tidal flooding.

People’s committees of wards, communes and special zones were instructed to strengthen public communication efforts and encourage residents whose homes or land are affected by projects to promptly hand over sites in accordance with the city’s compensation and support policies.

Local authorities were also directed to regularly inspect vulnerable locations, effectively implement the “four on-the-spot” disaster response principle (on-the-spot command, on-the-spot forces, on-the-spot means and supplies, and on-the-spot logistics), and promptly address dyke breaches and overtopping incidents that could cause flooding during the 2026 rainy and storm season.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan