HCMC border guards bust 7 major drug cases, seize over 1.1 tons of ketamine

Ho Chi Minh City’s Border Guard Command dismantled seven major criminal operations and seized more than 1.1 tons of ketamine during the first half of 2026.

The Party Committee and the Command of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard held a conference on June 25 to review border management and force-building activities during the first six months of the year.

The event was attended and directed by Major General Vu Van Dien, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command.

Outstanding collectives and individuals receive certificates of merit from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command in recognition of their achievements.

During the first half of the year, Party and political work was carried out comprehensively and in line with assigned missions and local conditions. The city’s border guard force effectively fulfilled its responsibilities in safeguarding sovereignty and security in maritime border areas and seaport border gates.

The force deployed 17,650 patrol teams involving more than 65,400 officers and soldiers to conduct patrol, inspection and security operations.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command present certificates of merit from the Border Guard High Command and Military Region 7 to outstanding individuals and collectives for their achievements in carrying out assigned missions.

In the fight against crime, the unit led and coordinated the successful dismantling of seven major criminal cases, handling 197 cases involving 241 suspects. Authorities seized more than 1.1 tons of ketamine, over 26 kilograms of synthetic drugs and 14 bricks of heroin. Administrative violations resulted in more than VND5 billion (about US$190,000) being paid into the state budget.

Political education and military discipline were maintained, while emulation campaigns, including the “Determined to Win” movement, were effectively implemented.

Social welfare programs such as “Warm Border Spring” and the “All-People Border Guard Festival” continued to strengthen ties between the military and local communities.

Major General Vu Van Dien delivers remarks at the conference.

Addressing the conference, Major General Vu Van Dien praised the force’s achievements over the past six months and called on the unit to remain proactive in monitoring the situation, firmly safeguarding sovereignty and security in maritime border zones and seaport gateways.

He also urged the force to improve training quality and combat readiness, intensify efforts against crime, accelerate digital transformation and administrative reform, and continue building a strong, exemplary and modern border guard force.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong