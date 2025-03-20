Young people educate digital skills training for all residents

Young members of the Vietnam Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City’s districts are providing digital technology and skills training to help residents effectively use digital transformation applications.

A member of the Youth Union of Binh Chanh outlying district guides an old woman to install the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application.

Immediately after General Secretary To Lam launched the ‘popular digital education’ movement to popularize digital society, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union (VYU) has soon pioneered to develop a plan to deploy it nationwide. Many localities set up digital education teams comprising of young members.

Resident Nguyen Thi Truc of Pham Van Hai Commune of Binh Chanh District proactively proposed youth union members of the team to help her do passport in internet while receiving youth union members. They have been going to each residential area and boarding house to propagate and guide people to install and use online public services and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application.

Nguyen Nhu That, Secretary of the Party Committee in Tan Hung Ward, participated in the special class to use digital technology organized by the Youth Union in District 7’s Tan Hung Ward as part of their movement. He stated the class was highly beneficial, as it helped him understand what artificial intelligence (AI) technology is and provided instruction on using basic AI applications for drafting reports and neighborhood propaganda content.

Secretary Tran Thi Kim Quy of the Tan Hung Ward Party Committee emphasized that the integration of technology and digital applications into daily life has become a pressing necessity. Nevertheless, many residents in the ward, particularly the elderly, face challenges in accessing digital technology. Enhancing the technological skills of ward officials, civil servants, and neighborhood representatives is a crucial objective that aligns with the 2025 initiative of Ho Chi Minh City.

In Binh Chanh District, the movement was concurrently implemented across 16 administrative units in communes and towns comprising 176 members. The primary objective of these teams was to disseminate and facilitate the acquisition of fundamental information technology knowledge and skills among residents and youth.

Furthermore, they provided guidance and promoted the utilization of computing devices, smart technologies, and social networking platforms. This included instruction on accessing online public services for record registration and information retrieval at community centers and residential locales.

Secretary Nguyen Quang Tuan of the Binh Chanh District Youth Union highlighted the district's status as a suburban area of Ho Chi Minh City, noting that digital transformation application literacy among residents remains comparatively limited. Consequently, the District Youth Union is prioritizing practical training modules, including instruction on installing and utilizing online public services, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application, proficiency in software and social media, and the identification and mitigation of harmful online content.

In March, the city's youth launched a series of activities, of which the special movement was the key program this time. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Tran Thu Ha informed that the activities of the movement in the southern largest city have actually been implemented many years ago, associated with the key content of improving digital capacity for young people and taking the lead in the city's digital transformation.

In 2025, the aforementioned activities will be integrated with the commencement of the Youth Month and the inauguration of the 'Young Volunteer Scientific Intellectuals' program. The initiative, implemented across Ho Chi Minh City, prioritizes two distinct demographic cohorts. The first group is officials, union members, association affiliates, and youth within the city and the second group is the general populace, with a particular emphasis on young individuals and students, necessitating the acquisition of digital competencies for academic pursuits, research endeavors, and professional activities.

The initiative supports government officials, civil servants, and public employees who need to enhance their digital expertise to better serve their roles. It also helps workers, farmers, and others improve their digital skills to adapt to changing work environments and access e-commerce. Additionally, the program aims to increase technology access for the elderly and those living in rural, remote, and isolated areas.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan