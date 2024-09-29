Yen Bai Province authority approves high-class resort project

The governing body of Yen Bai Province has recently released a resolution endorsing the investment strategy and approving the Investor for the Omani Mu Cang Chai international high-class resort project.

Located in the western part of Yen Bai Province, Mu Cang Chai is a mountainous district nestled at the foot of the Hoang Lien Son mountain range, standing at an altitude of over 2,000m above sea level. It captivates visitors with the awe-inspiring natural beauty of Khau Pha, renowned as one of the "four great mountain passes" of the Northwest, and the breathtaking terraced field landscape, honored as a special national monument.

Moreover, this enchanting place is home to the distinctive culture of the Mong ethnic group and offers a wide array of renowned local products.

The Omani Mu Cang Chai project is situated in Ta Chi Lu village, which serves as the heart of the terraced fields cultural heritage, within the La Pan Tan commune of Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province. This development spans an area of 5.2 hectares and is being financed by Mu Cang Chai Discovery Joint Stock Company. The Omani Mu Cang Chai aims to establish a high-end resort that meets international standards, with a total investment nearing 500 billion VND. The project will feature 38 resort villas, two hotels, dining establishments, and a variety of additional amenities.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Quynh Chi of the Board of Directors of Mu Cang Chai Discovery Company said that Omani Mu Cang Chai is positioned at an elevation of 1,450 meters above sea level, enveloped by expansive terraced fields that stretch endlessly. It is located more than 2 kilometers from National Highway 32.

She added that this site is poised to become a prime destination for both domestic and international visitors to Mu Cang Chai, allowing them to appreciate the stunning fields that resemble vast mirrors during the water season, adorned with the vibrant green of new rice and the golden hues of ripened rice.

According to her, this development exemplifies the recognition given by the travel website Wanderlust Storytellers, which in 2024 highlighted Mu Cang Chai's extraordinarily surreal beauty.

The investment in developing the high-end Omani Mu Cang Chai resort is anticipated to enhance the overall resort tourism infrastructure, unlocking the significant potential for indigenous cultural exploration tourism, natural health care, and meditation. These aspects are seen as sustainable future trends. This is a highlight enhancing Yen Bai tourism.

This premium international standard resort aims to fulfill the high-quality accommodation requirements of travelers while playing a crucial role in establishing Mu Cang Chai's status in the realm of resort tourism, both within Yen Bai and on the global tourism landscape. By showcasing the beauty and distinctiveness of Mong ethnic culture, the resort enhances the area's appeal. Additionally, the project generates numerous employment opportunities for local residents, thereby fostering the socio-economic development of the region.

By Mai An – Translated By Dan Thuy