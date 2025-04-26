Construction of VND5.4 trillion Aeon Mall project commences in Can Tho City

Construction commenced today on the Aeon Mall project in Can Tho City. The project has a significant investment capital of VND5,400 billion (approximately US$207.74 million).

The project is being developed by Hoa Lam Can Tho Investment and Development Joint Stock Company, a member of Hoa Lam Group. Upon completion, it will become the largest commercial center in the Mekong Delta.

Representatives perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the project

The Aeon Mall Can Tho project spans a total floor area of 195,073 square meters and is being executed in two phases, with a total investment of VND5,400 billion.

The first phase comprising the first commercial center with a floor area of 113,921 square meters is expected to be completed within 36 months from the issuance date of the investment license.

The second phase will feature a second commercial center and a parking facility, covering a combined floor area of 81,152 square meters.

With its impressive scale, Aeon Mall Can Tho is poised to become a new symbol of modern trade and services in the region, serving as a vital bridge connecting Vietnamese agricultural products—especially those from the Mekong Delta region—with both domestic and international consumers. The project is also expected to generate thousands of job opportunities for local workers, contributing to improved living standards and the development of human resources in the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of Can Tho City People's Committee Duong Tan Hien stated that amid the festive atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), Can Tho City formally organized numerous significant events throughout the municipality to participate in the nationwide celebration, including the ceremony to issue the investment registration certificate and commence construction of the Aeon Mall Can Tho Trade and Service Center for tourism and office operations.

He added that Can Tho City leaders pledged to always accompany, support, and create favorable conditions according to regulations so that the project can be implemented on schedule, ensuring the highest quality and efficiency. At the same time, it is expected that Aeon Mall Can Tho Trade Center will be an attractive shopping destination for Can Tho people, the Mekong Delta region and domestic and foreign tourists.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Dan Thuy