Workers work hard at key transport projects in Thua Thien Hue, Ha Tinh

During these days, thousands of officials, engineers, and workers are hardly working all day on key transport projects in Thua Thien Hue Province and Ha Tinh Province.

Engineers and workers are divided into groups to take turns working in three shifts to speed up the construction progress of some items and soon complete the projects.

Starting in March 2022, the first phase of the construction project of a coastal road and Thuan An sea gate overpass in Thua Thien Hue Province is expected to be completed as scheduled. At the bustling construction site, officers, engineers, workers, and machines and equipment have been working relentlessly. (Photo: SGGP)

On the construction site of a coastal road and Thuan An sea gate overpass in Thua Thien Hue Province (Photo: SGGP)

The Nguyen Hoang Bridge project spanning the Huong River and Nguyen Hoang Street, with a total investment of over VND2,280 billion (nearly US$100 million) has been gradually finished after 14 months of construction (Photo: SGGP)

Workers are making efforts to ensure the progress of the Van Ninh- Cam Lo section of the eastern North-South Expressway project for the 2021-2025 period before the rainy season. (Photo: SGGP)

The bustling working atmosphere on the construction site of the Vung Anh – Ham Nghi section of the eastern North-South Expressway project for the 2021-2025 period in Ha Tinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

The Vung Anh – Ham Nghi section of the eastern North-South Expressway project for the 2021-2025 period in Ha Tinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

By Duong Quang, Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh