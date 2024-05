At the beginning of 2023, the Ministry of Transport simultaneously started construction of 12 component projects on the eastern North-South Expressway with a total length of 729 kilometers and a capital of VND146.99 trillion (US$5.8 billion).

Among them, there are ten component projects spanning 620 kilometers in length, with a capital of more than VND119.74 trillion (US$4.7 billion) through the Central region.

Despite countless challenges with adverse weather conditions of rains and intense heat in a row together with difficult terrains, tens of thousands of workers have tirelessly worked day and night throughout holidays to strive to complete the works as scheduled.

Construction of the Van Ninh- Cam Lo Expressway section is accelerated amid a scorching heat (Photo: Van Thang)

Every day, nearly 400 engineers and workers are working on the construction site of overpasses crossing the mountain and the Ky Lo River in the Central province of Phu Yen.

At the construction site in front of the tunnel entrance in the Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon Expressway project on intense heat days

Machinery operates day and night to excavate a mountain and construct tunnels in the expressway passing through Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh provinces.

Workers are working at the heights of tens of meters amid the scorching heat to assemble steel frames of the overpass abutments along the expressway section of Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh.

Construction of the Van Ninh - Cam Lo Expressway is accelerated under the sizzling heat.

The contractor mobilizes 270 engineers and workers every day to construct tunnels for the expressway passing through the Son Trieu mountain range in An Nhon Town, Binh Dinh Province.

Materials and machinery are sent to the construction site of the Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh Expressway.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong