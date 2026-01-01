Vietnam Airlines officially launches in-flight internet service

The service has been put into operation on January 1 after four months of successful trials on international routes and selected domestic flights operated by Airbus A350 aircraft, with more than 70,000 passengers having experienced the service.

Trial results showed that the connection quality and speed were highly stable, effectively meeting common needs comprising emailing, web browsing, and image sharing throughout the flight.

At the current time, the national flag carrier is offering several data packages to suit different passenger needs, including a US$5 messaging package that allows unlimited messaging for the entire flight; a US$10 package for one hour of web browsing, along with US$20 package providing unlimited internet access for the full journey.

These data packages are currently available on international routes. From now until March 31, Vietnam Airlines will continue to provide complimentary internet service for business-class passengers, along with 15 minutes of free messaging for all passengers. On domestic flights, the service will be rolled out once payment methods are standardized in the Vietnamese market.

At present, Vietnam Airlines has equipped eight Airbus A350 aircraft with in-flight internet systems and expects to complete installation across its entire A350 fleet in 2026. As for other fleets, including Boeing 787 and Airbus A321 aircraft, they will be implemented with satellite-based internet systems and offered the service thereafter.

According to Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines Dang Anh Tuan, maintaining non-stop connectivity throughout the flight will enhance the overall passenger experience and lay the foundation for the airline’s goal of becoming a five-star international carrier by 2030.

The in-flight internet infrastructure has been deployed in cooperation with VNPT Group and connects to the Viasat satellite system of the United States, enabling passengers to access the internet during flights with stable and secure connectivity.

