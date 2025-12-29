Business

Vietnam Airlines adds 270 flights to during 2026 New Year holiday

Vietnam Airlines will operate nearly 270 additional flights on key domestic routes to meet the surge in travel demand during the upcoming New Year holiday, the national flag carrier has announced.

The extra services will be operated from January 1 to 4, providing around 45,000 additional seats on high-demand routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major tourist destinations and localities nationwide such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Hue, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Pleiku, Buon Ma Thuot, and Con Dao.

A representative of Vietnam Airlines said the swift deployment of additional flights during the New Year holiday demonstrates the carrier’s proactive approach and readiness in mobilising resources to serve passengers during peak travel periods at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

The airline advised passengers to plan ahead and book tickets early via its official website, mobile application, or authorised ticket offices and agents, especially during peak periods.

Passengers are encouraged to complete online check-in within 24 hours prior to departure via the Vietnam Airlines website or mobile app, the VNeID platform, the customer service hotline at 1900 6265, or self-service check-in kiosks at airports.

Vietnam Airlines is also promoting the use of biometric identification technology to help reduce processing time at airports.

Passengers who have completed online or biometric check-in and are not checking any baggage can proceed directly to the security screening area without stopping at traditional check-in counters. This measure is expected to shorten waiting time and ease congestion at airports during busy hours.

For further information and customer support, passengers visit the airline’s official website at vietnamairlines.com, contact its verified Facebook fanpage at facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, reach out via Zalo Vietnam Airlines, or call the customer care hotline at 1900 1100.

