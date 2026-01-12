2,500 train, air tickets provided to help workers return home for Tet holiday

To ease travel costs and spread festive cheer, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor will provide 2,500 train and air tickets along with cash gifts, helping workers return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet holiday).

Leaders of the Dong Nai Provincial Federation of Labor Unions bid farewell to workers and laborers boarding trains to return home for Tet holiday

During the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) is offering 2,500 train and air tickets, along with 2,500 cash gift packages, to union members and workers in Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh so they can return home for Tet holiday.

On the morning of January 12, the Labor Relations Department of the VGCL announced that the organization will continue its annual programs to assist union members and workers with transportation home for Tet holiday and back to work afterward.

Specifically, under the Chuyen bay Cong doan - Xuan 2026 ( Union Flight – Spring 2026) program, the VGCL will allocate 500 one-way flight tickets and 500 cash gifts worth VND300,000 each to the labor unions of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh. These tickets are for workers traveling home for Tet. Leaders from the VGCL and local labor unions will meet and send Tet greetings to the workers before their flights depart from Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program will run from February 12 to 16, 2026 (the 25th to 29th days of the 12th lunar month). Flights will depart from airports including Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to Noi Bai in Hanoi, Vinh in Nghe An, and Phu Bai in Hue. Flight times and numbers will be coordinated between local labor unions and airlines, and workers will be notified directly.

For the “Union Train – Spring 2026” program, the VGCL will provide 2,000 round-trip train tickets and 2,000 cash gifts worth VND300,000 each to the labor unions of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, and the Vietnam Railway Union. Leaders from the VGCL, local labor unions, and the Vietnam Railway Union will meet and wish workers a happy Tet before departure.

The northbound trains will operate from February 10 to 16, 2026 (the 23rd to 29th day of the 12th lunar month), while the return trips will run from February 20 to March 1, 2026 (the 4th to 13th day of the first lunar month). Departure stations in the Southern region include Saigon, Di An in Ho Chi Minh City, and Bien Hoa in Dong Nai Province while stations in the Northern region stretch from Da Nang up to Hanoi.

These programs aim to share financial burdens, reduce travel expenses, and encourage union members and workers to return home for Tet with peace of mind, then resume work on time after the holiday.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan