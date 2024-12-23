PouYuen Vietnam allocates US$29.5 mln for Tet bonuses

PouYuen Company in Binh Tan District, HCMC has just announced its Tet bonus plan with a total of about VND750 billion (US$29.5 million).

Specifically, PouYuen Vietnam Company Limited announced the Tet bonus for 2025 with an average of around VND19 million (US$745) per person, an increase of VND2 million (US$78.5) compared to Tet 2024.

The highest bonus of the company is approximately VND78 million (US$3,000) per person, and the lowest is calculated based on the working month. PouYuen currently employs over 39,500 workers.

In related news, the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA)'s trade union has reported that 173 out of 1,000 grassroots trade unions have submitted reports on Tet bonus plans for 2025.

Accordingly, the highest bonus for FDI enterprises is VND237 million (US$9,313) in the electronic components sector while the lowest one is VND2.4 million (US$94) in the jewelry sector.

Previously, a foreign direct investment enterprise in Saigon High-Tech Park with nearly 5,000 workers having reported on the situation of labor, wages, and bonuses for Lunar New Year 2025.

According to the report, the average Tet bonus is nearly VND25 million (US$981) per person.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong