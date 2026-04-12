Workers making living under scorching heat

Amid the stifling heat radiating from asphalt roads, countless workers persist in their daily routines. They are laborers wrapped in layers of face masks and sun-protective clothing to safeguard their health, the familiar figures of elderly lottery ticket vendors, self-employed scrap collectors, and cyclo drivers pedaling slowly through the streets.
From sanitation workers and pavement construction crews to electricity workers laboring tirelessly at height, all continue their duties with perseverance and resilience. Under the scorching sun, free water stations set up along sidewalks have become meaningful gestures of solidarity, helping to ease, even if only in part, the harshness of the weather.
These vivid snapshots collectively paint a multifaceted portrait of the enduring optimism and quiet determination of the city’s workforce during the height of the heatwave.