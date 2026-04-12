Workers making living under scorching heat

Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities are in the grip of a peak heatwave, with outdoor temperatures consistently remaining high, yet the rhythm of daily livelihoods continues steadily and quietly across the urban landscape.

Amid the stifling heat radiating from asphalt roads, countless workers persist in their daily routines. They are laborers wrapped in layers of face masks and sun-protective clothing to safeguard their health, the familiar figures of elderly lottery ticket vendors, self-employed scrap collectors, and cyclo drivers pedaling slowly through the streets.

From sanitation workers and pavement construction crews to electricity workers laboring tirelessly at height, all continue their duties with perseverance and resilience. Under the scorching sun, free water stations set up along sidewalks have become meaningful gestures of solidarity, helping to ease, even if only in part, the harshness of the weather.

These vivid snapshots collectively paint a multifaceted portrait of the enduring optimism and quiet determination of the city’s workforce during the height of the heatwave.

People seek shelter from the heat.

A brief respite for an electricity worker

Free iced water for passersby

Workers labor tirelessly at the Ring Road 3 construction site passing through Phu Loi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Sanitation workers diligently keep the streets clean and beautiful.

Workers diligently carry on their duties amid peak heatwave conditions.

By Manh Thang, Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh