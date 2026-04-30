Thuan An overpass opens, boosting Hue’s connectivity

The new bridge links Hue’s coastal road network, paving the way for tourism and socio-economic growth.

On the morning of April 30, the Thuan An sea gate overpass, currently the longest bridge in the Central region, was officially open to traffic.

Director Nguyen Dang Truong of the Hue City Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board said the bridge began operations at 6:30 a.m. on April 30. The project has largely completed its main components, including asphalt paving of the bridge deck, lighting systems, railings, signage, and traffic lane markings, allowing for initial operation.

The Thuan An sea gate overpass, spanning 2.36 kilometers, was officially open to traffic on April 30

Remaining items, such as sidewalks and the drainage system at the end of the route, are still under construction and are expected to be completed by June 30.

Phase 1 of the coastal road project through Hue City, featuring a bridge over Thuan An estuary, has a total investment of approximately VND2.4 trillion (over US$91 million). The Hue City Management Board of Transport Construction Investment Projects manages the project.

The route begins at the intersection of National Highway 49B and Tam Giang Bridge and ends at the junction of National Highways 49A and 49B, with a total length of about 7.785 kilometers. Of this, the Thuan An overpass spans approximately 2.36 kilometers, with the remainder consisting of roadway.

The Thuan An sea gate overpass is expected to connect seamlessly with the national coastal road network, contributing to socio-economic development and the formation of a coastal tourism corridor linked to the Tam Giang–Cau Hai lagoon system. The project is also anticipated to support the growth of coastal urban areas and improve living standards for residents in coastal communes and wards across Hue City.

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan