Two whales spotted off the coast of Dak Lak Province

Two whales were seen in the waters near Cu Lao Mai Nha (Mai Nha Islet), part of the Phuoc Dong fishing village, O Loan Commune, Dak Lak Province, on May 15.

Khanh Van, an employee of Tropical Trip Phu Yen Company, discovered and directly captured footage of the two whales.

According to Khanh Van, at around 11 a.m., while taking tourists on a sea tour, he spotted two large whales repeatedly surfacing to hunt for prey and used his phone to record the scene. The mother whale was estimated to be about 10 meters long, while the calf measured around 6-7 meters. Both were black in color and notably large.

The sight of the whale pair appearing close to shore delighted many residents and tourists. Previously, in July 2024, another pair of whales was also recorded hunting for prey in the waters around Cu Lao Mai Nha (Mai Nha Islet).

According to local authorities, whales often migrate in search of schools of prey fish. The coastal waters of Dak Lak, Gia Lai, and Khanh Hoa provinces currently have clean water and abundant food sources, making them a seasonal destination for many marine species during their migration period.

Authorities have advised local residents and tourists to maintain a safe distance when encountering whales and avoid approaching them too closely in order not to disrupt their hunting behavior and to ensure safety at sea.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh