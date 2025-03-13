Work to start on project to complete My Thuy Intersection on March 14

The construction of the third phase of My Thuy Intersection in Thu Duc City will be kicked off on March 14, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, Luong Minh Phuc, said.

Design of My Thuy Intersection

The third phase of the project includes the construction of an overpass on Ring Road 2 and Ky Ha Bridge 3 with a total investment of VND1,826 billion for construction and VND1,623 billion for compensation and land clearance. The project needs to clear the land on an area of 16.6 hectares, affecting 195 households.

The construction project of My Thuy Intersection is one of the key transport projects in Ho Chi Minh City. The project was approved in October 2015 and adjusted in January 2019. The main goal of the project is to complete the intersection, ease congestion, and ensure traffic safety on roads, including Nguyen Thi Dinh, Dong Van Cong, and Ring Road 2 (now also known as Vo Chi Cong Street), as well as contribute to the socio-economic development of the area, especially the Cat Lai port cluster.

My Thuy Intersection

The 3-storey My Thuy Intersection includes important items, such as an 8-lane overpass on Vo Chi Cong Street, a 2-lane overpass allowing vehicles to turn left from Cat Lai to Phu My Bridge, a 2-lane tunnel from Vo Chi Cong Street to Cat Lai, 8-lane Ky Ha Bridge 3, and 3-lane Ky Ha Bridge 4.

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has committed to closely coordinating with relevant units to complete the My Thuy intersection project by April 30, 2026. Additionally, the board will implement other key transport projects such as the expansion of Nguyen Thi Dinh, Nguyen Duy Trinh, Luong Dinh Cua roads, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, An Phu intersection, and Tang Long Bridge to improve infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and promote the urban development of Thu Duc City.

At the construction site of My Thuy Intersection

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh