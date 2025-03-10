Women's Union of District 3 wins community Ao Dai contest

The Women's Union of District 3 won the first prize at the Charming Ao Dai Contest, one of the activities of the HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2025, which concluded in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in District 1 on March 9.

Winners of the Charming Ao Dai Contest (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board presented two second prizes to the Women's Unions of District 1 and Tan Binh.

The Women's Unions of District 7, Binh Tan, and Cu Chi won three third prizes. The Women's Unions of Districts 4, 5, 11, Hoc Mon, Nha Be, Binh Thanh, and the Vietnam—ASEAN Ao Dai Culture Preservation and Development Club received encouragement prizes.

In addition, the Women's Union of Binh Tan District also received an award with the highest number of participants, while the Women's Union of District 11 got the prize with the most numerous generations participating in the event.

The community Ao Dai contest attracts 13 units participating in the individual and group categories. (Photo: SGGP)

The community Ao Dai contest opened to Vietnamese citizens, foreign nationals with Vietnamese nationality, or foreigners living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities across the country, and collectives of the Women's Unions, State agencies, companies, and groups of independent contestants from February 14 to March 9. This year’s contest attracted 13 units participating in the individual and group categories.

The Charming Ao Dai Contest has been the highlight activity of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival for over ten years. The community Ao Dai contest has now become a typical community culture, attracting many local people and foreign visitors. The contest also contributes to the aesthetic orientation and trend of using Ao Dai in daily life to preserve the traditional cultural values and identities of the nation in the dynamic development and international integration of the city.

On this occasion, the organization board of a contest for painting on Ao Dai themed “The City I Love, the City of Peace and Happiness” presented the first prize to Huynh Thanh Dai from Long Phuoc Secondary School in Thu Duc City. The second and third prizes went to Ngo Nguyen Dai Phuc of Nguyen Van Linh Secondary School in Binh Chanh District and Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu of Hanh Thong Primary School in Go Vap District.

The organizer also gave six second prizes, nine third prizes, and 22 encouragement prizes. This year’s competition drew 4,000 contestants aged 9 to 16.

The Women's Union of District 3 wins the first prize at the Charming Ao Dai Contest. (Photo: SGGP)

The Women's Union of Binh Tan District receives an award with the highest number of participants. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh