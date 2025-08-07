Cultural sites across Vietnam to offer free entry on National Day holidays

Numerous vibrant cultural and artistic activities will be provided free of charge to the public throughout the National Day (September 2) celebrations.

In celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2), multiple cultural sites across the country will offer free admission to the public from September 1 to September 3.

The initiative aims to spread the spirit of historical gratitude and promoting Vietnam’s cultural heritage to both domestic and international visitors.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, museums under the management of the ministry, including the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism and the Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre, will welcome both local residents and international visitors with free entry throughout the holiday period.

In addition, numerous exhibitions and thematic displays will be held, spotlighting Vietnam’s history, culture, and people during the holiday period.

In Hanoi, museums will showcase a series of exhibitions and host variety of vibrant cultural and artistic activities, such as a highland market space and performances of traditional folk songs and dances presented by ethnic communities currently living in the village. The Vietnam Contemporary Art Theatre will also offer free performances of water puppetry and musical programs for children and the public.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Fine Arts Museum will open a special exhibition titled “Ho Chi Minh – Portrait of a Man”.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong