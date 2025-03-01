Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2025 launched

The Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) launched the annual Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2025 on March 1 to promote the value of traditional costumes in life, culture, and society.

Women in Nam Dinh province wear Ao Dai to promote Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2025.

The event, which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 8, encourages female workers to don Ao Dai, the iconic traditional dress, at government offices, central and municipal agencies, and other institutions.

In response to the Vietnam Ao Dai Week 2025, the Women's Unions at all levels will also perform a mass dance to promote the event.

The Vietnam Ao Dai Week was first held in 2019 by the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism under the theme “Ao Dai—Vietnamese Cultural Heritage.” Since then, the event has been held in the first week of March every year to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).

A mass dance performance

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh