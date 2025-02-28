11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicks off

The annual Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival, with the theme "Vietnamese Ao Dai—Vietnam rising" officially kicked off on the evening of February 27.

Ao Dai perfromance at the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The 11th edition of this event will officially open on March 7 at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1.

The festival will include a series of cultural activities that will be held at more than 20 locations across the city from March 1 to 9, such as the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street, Lam Son Park, historical and cultural sites, tourist attractions, and iconic architectural buildings in the southern metropolis with the goal of reflecting the love for Vietnamese traditional dress and promoting the city's image as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination in the reopening to welcome back tourists.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, said that the event aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). She hoped that organizations, agencies, designers, artists, residents, and visitors would join hands to support the program to create a memorable festival season.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025 will be accompanied by artists who have been chosen as the event’s ambassadors, namely Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy; Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Trinh Thi Thanh; Mr. Nguyen Van Canh, Member of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Culture and Education; People’s Artists Bach Tuyet and Kim Xuan; Meritorious Artists of Phi Dieu, singer Tang Phuc, Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, Miss Intercontinental 2022 Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Miss Vietnam 2022 cum Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, Mr. World Vietnam 2024 Pham Tuan Ngoc, Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 Doan Thien An, Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau.

The HCMC Ao Dai Festival 2025 will be accompanied by many artists who have been chosen as the event’s ambassadors. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival will include a series of cultural activities, such as a parade featuring a large number of 3,000 women wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai on the main streets of the city on March 8, the “Miss Ao Dai” beauty contest, an Ao Dai design competition, an Ao Dai photo contest, exhibitions of Ao Dai displaying designs of 53 fashion designers nationwide, an art street of Ao Dai at Lam Son Park, and the square in front of the Opera House of the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has become an annual event of the city and also a cultural tourism product that typically attracts a large number of visitors, contributing to preserving and promoting Vietnamese traditional dress as well as spreading pride and love for Ao Dai.

Images of the Ao Dai perfromance at the launching ceremony :

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh