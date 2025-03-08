Culture/art

Over 50,000 people join mass Ao dai folk dance performance in HCMC

SGGPO

A mass Ao dai folk dance performance highlighting the International Women's Day celebration this morning took place simultaneously on various streets in the city center, as well as in 21 districts and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event attracted more than 50,000 participants along with enthusiastic reactions from both domestic and international visitors.

c3de7fd4bcf30dad54e2-5200-7196.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City leaders and ambassadors of Ao dai festival wear Ao dai during the mass Ao dai folk dance performance program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

The mass Ao dai folk dance performance program is one of the highlight activities of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025, towards commemorating 50 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025), the 115th anniversary of International Women's Day (March 8, 1910 –2025) and the 1985th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising (40–2025).

d3c62d9150b0e1eeb8a1-6964-2218.jpg
The heroic Vietnamese mothers take part in the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

More than 3,000 people joined a collective Ao Dai (the traditional dress of women in Vietnam) parade on Nguyen Hue Walking Street, with the participation of the city leaders, heads of departments and organizations, representatives from Thu Duc City and 21 districts, leaders and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union together with ambassadors of the Ao Dai Festival, artists, actors and residents.

Additionally, over 47,000 people joined the similar parades at various locations across 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

A special highlight for this year’s program is the Vietnamese traditional costume parade which was first held in Ho Chi Minh City, with nearly 1,000 participants.

This spectacular and large-scale performance aimed to honor the beauty of Vietnam's traditional clothes.

The parade showcases the Ao dai ngu than (five-part dress) and Vietnamese costumes through various historical periods and different eras from past to present.

The parade took place along key city center routes in Nguyen Hue Street, Le Loi Street, Ben Thanh Central Station (Metro Line 1), Saigon Opera House, September 23 Park and Bui Vien Street in District 1.

This program not only praises aesthetic values and the essence of traditional craftsmanship but also calls on the community to join hands in preserving and promoting the nation's cultural heritage, as well as spreading Vietnamese pride to both domestic people and international friends.

Some impressive images of the mass Ao Dai folk dance performance (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

53c1bcda7ffdcea397ec-5591-6808.jpg
85fdafc7d2e663b83af7-1790-8310.jpg
98bde72c990d2853711c-8608-2130.jpg
anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-03-08-luc-104635-601-6105.jpg
b6102d4d506ce132b87d-2341-6448.jpg
b5d78d5bf37a42241b6b-6704-8354.jpg
khang-gian-ra-n-ra-ng-tai-la-ha-i-a-o-da-i-2025-4493-8274.png
ef994f013120807ed931-7358-4729.jpg
b8119488eaa95bf702b8-7208-9460.jpg
img-3944-2631-8698.jpg
img-3951-2-5502-3403.jpg
img-3954-9073-6703.jpg
img-3958-4911-102.jpg
img-3937-7919-823.jpg
img-3932-2-6066-8938.jpg
img-3933-6256-5489.jpg
6974151dff3b4e65172a-1415-7197.jpg
4aaab62b5c0ded53b41c-8841-4783.jpg
nga-i-tham-da-dia-n-ao-da-i-rac-ra-a-an-la-ha-i-ao-da-i-5352-715.png
trang-phac-nga-than-tay-chan-cang-tao-an-tang-tai-bach-hoa-ba-ha-nh-5210-746.png
img-3972-9095-6061.jpg
img-3966-5520-4939.jpg
nhia-u-du-khach-na-c-ngoa-i-phan-kha-ch-theo-dai-la-ha-i-a-o-da-i-2025-1661-6128.png
Related News
By Tieu Tan, Hong An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

mass Ao dai folk dance performance program a collective Ao Dai parade International Women's Day celebration Ao Dai

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn