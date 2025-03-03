HCMC buzzing with cultural, culinary festivities

The HCMC Tourism Association will organise the 3rd Vietnamese Banh mi Festival from March 21 to 23, giving visitors a chance to experience culinary delights alongside exchanges with bakers, chefs, and food enthusiasts.

At the press conference to launch the HCM City Ao dai Festival (Photo: VNA)

Locals and visitors to Ho Chi Minh City have an opportunity to experience the vibrant atmosphere of both traditional and novel festivals as the city has rolled out multiple events to stimulate tourism.

A notable addition is a completely new tourism route connecting metro line 1 with the 11th HCMC Ao dai Festival 2025 from now until March 9. It is the combination of traditional cultural values and urban rhythms, creating memorable experiences for visitors. Besides, showrooms for free Ao dai experience on Nguyen Hue Street and at Lam Son Park are available for tour groups.

Director of the HCMC Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyen Cam Tu said that the sector is set to launch an online Ao dai photo contest, aiming at popularising the elegance of the Vietnamese traditional long dress while showcasing the city’s tourist attractions.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification, the municipal Department of Tourism are joining hands with the General Sciences Library of HCMC to launch a painting competition featuring Ao dai, with the theme of “My beloved city - the city of peace of happiness”. Tu said the event is expected to become a platform for children to honour the beauty of the traditional dress while spreading love for the city named after Uncle Ho.

The HCMC Tourism Association will organise the 3rd Vietnamese Banh mi Festival from March 21 to 23, giving visitors a chance to experience culinary delights alongside exchanges with bakers, chefs, and food enthusiasts. The exhibition area "banh mi past and present" will be arranged at the event, showcasing the history and evolution of Vietnamese banh mi through different periods.

Chairwoman of the association Nguyen Thi Khanh said that the event will feature new activities such as a spectacular banh mi buffet with varieties from multiple countries together with Vietnamese dishes. Notably, the festival seeks to set a record of 100 seafood dishes served with banh mi, displayed on a boat symbolising Vietnamese banh mi’s journey to the world.

HCMC's tourism sector experienced a breakthrough in the first two months of 2025, with revenue exceeding VND37.4 trillion (US$1.46 billion), a year-on-year increase of 30.2 percent. International visitors reached more than 1 million, up 15.7 percent, while domestic tourists rose to nearly 5.6 million, an 8.3 percent increase.

Looking ahead, the industry will focus on potential tourism offerings such as waterway tourism and promote the city's tourism image on LED screens at city gateways, Tan Son Nhat Airport, and tourist hotspots.

Vietnamplus