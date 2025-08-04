Music serves as bridge to spread Vietnamese culture globally

The musical journey, concerts, artistic projects, and the presence of Vietnamese artists on international stages have contributed to convincing audiences at home and abroad.

The Vietnamese music projects have showcased Vietnamese cultural identity through a modern artistic language and been performed with an internationally minded approach.

Singer Phuong My Chi performs at "Sing! Asia,".

Singer Phuong My Chi has claimed third place in the grand finale of "Sing! Asia," a pan-Asian music competition show, finishing behind champion Miyuna of Japan and runner-up Zhou Feige of China. Though falling short of the top spot, the cultural journey of Phuong My Chi and her collaborator, the music production group of DTAP, has left a remarkable and deeply meaningful impression.

Sing! Asia is an international music program that brings together promising young vocalists from across Asia, including countries such as China, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia—and, for the first time this year, Vietnam.

Over nearly two months of competition, each episode marked another moment for Phuong My Chi to captivate audiences with her vocal technique, distinctive stage presence, and striking artistic growth. From start to finish, the young singer consistently caused a stir with her best-quality performances, honoring Vietnamese culture and fostering connectivity with neighboring countries. Her performances were all delivered with care and precision, not only musically but also visually, showcasing a deep commitment to both artistic quality and cultural storytelling.

"I believe that if you don’t try, you’ll never know how far you can go. This was a rare opportunity to meet and learn from international artists and to finally step out of the comfort zone I’ve stayed in for so long," Phuong My Chi said.

Singer Ha Anh Tuan’s concert themed Sketch a Rose on October 18 will mark the first time a Vietnamese music event takes place at the Dolby Theater, the iconic cultural and artistic landmark of Hollywood and the home of the Academy Awards, with a seating capacity exceeding 3,400.

The concert is being organized and produced entirely by a Vietnamese creative team, including director Cao Trung Hieu, executive producer Vo Do Minh Hoang, music director Nguyen Huu Vuong, conductor Tran Nhat Minh, the Crystal Band, the Saigon Pops Orchestra, and the backing vocal group Cadillac.

With meticulous preparation and artistic ambition, the team is set to deliver a performance where contemporary Vietnamese music meets global artistic inspiration.

Several other artists have also shared their journeys of bringing Vietnamese music to international stages, including Hoang Thuy Linh, Chi Pu, Van Mai Huong, Ngo Kien Huy, Hien Nguyen (soprano), Quoc Dat, Suni Ha Linh, and Huynh Phuong Duy, among others.

Notably, singer My Linh has her first Asia tour with scheduled performances in Japan on September 14 and South Korea on October 11.

Meanwhile, singer Trong Hieu recently announced his Live Tour, which will take place across five cities in Germany.

Earlier this July, singer Thoai Nghi revealed plans to join her first European tour, performing at three major music festivals in Croatia.

A pillar of cultural identity

Singer Ha Anh Tuan’s concert themed Sketch a Rose on October 18 will mark the first time a Vietnamese music event takes place at the Dolby Theater, USA.

Vietnamese artists are progressively stepping onto global stages, striving to introduce Vietnamese music while showcasing their talent, resilience, and confident integration into the international music scene. To earn recognition at prestigious events like Sing! Asia, a well-regarded launching pad for many emerging artists across Asia, Phuong My Chi and her team have implemented a carefully crafted and clear strategic approach.

Performing on this stage serves as a bridge between tradition and modernity, art and cultural identity. Therefore, each performance is crafted as a narrative where music and visuals together tell the story of Vietnam. The national identity is the artistic language for artists to rely on as they step onto the global stage, Phuong My Chi said.

In 2024, pop star Ha Anh Tuan carried out his largest-ever project, themed “Ha Anh Tuan—Live Concert Sketch a Roses,” which began with concerts at the Esplanade Theater in Singapore on June 11-12 and at the Sydney Opera House on September 29 in Australia. The theme of the project is inspired by the play script titled “Tin o hoa hong” (Believe in Roses), one of the most famous plays written by the late playwright Luu Quang Vu (1948–1988) in 1982. The play tells a story of faith in beauty and goodness, which always exists with us despite the difficult circumstances, the singer said.

The upcoming concert at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles stands as a powerful affirmation of Vietnamese music’s cultural identity and artistic excellence on the global stage. The Sketch A Rose journey not only contributes to defining the international presence of Vietnamese music but also serves as a bold statement that Vietnamese music can blossom in faraway lands, something once thought unimaginable.

The artists' continuous successes all come from a comprehensive investment strategy, not only in music but also in visual presentation, stagecraft, and international positioning. No artist can walk this path alone. Ha Anh Tuan’s sustained success over the years is the result of close collaboration with a dedicated creative team, including director Cao Trung Hieu, executive producer Vo Do Minh Hoang, music director Nguyen Huu Vuong, conductor Tran Nhat Minh, and several renowned musical ensembles.

Phuong My Chi’s success is also backed by the creative vision of music production group DTAP and the strategic support of her management company. Similarly, My Linh’s upcoming tour is made possible through a trusted partnership with Xin Chao (hello) Entertainment, a company that has spent years passionately working to bring Vietnamese artists to international stages.

With unwavering consistency in their musical journeys and an enduring commitment to serving the arts, Vietnamese artists are bringing the dream of Vietnamese music to some of the world’s most prestigious cultural stages.

Their meticulous preparation reflects a deep sense of professionalism and responsibility in presenting Vietnamese works internationally, going beyond performance and also focusing on fully conveying the content value to a global audience.

Integrating but still maintaining roots and identity is the strength of artists to continue to extend the journey of spreading Vietnamese culture to the world through music, a truly universal language without borders.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh