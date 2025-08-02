Vietnam – Korea Friendship Cultural Festival Da Nang 2025 opens

In coordination with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Da Nang, the Da Nang City People's Committee hosted the opening ceremony.

Delegates perform a drum-beating ritual to open the festival.

The event runs from August 1 to August 3 to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (1992–2025).

In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Tran Chi Cuong stated that this is the fourth time the city has hosted this international-level festival.

Artistic program at the opening ceremony

The event not only tightens the cooperative and friendly relations between the two countries but also marks the beginning of a new development phase for Da Nang City after its administrative merger and partnerships with Korean localities and organizations.

The event provides a chance for both sides to review their cooperation achievements over the past years and to debate more practical and effective directions for future collaboration in the fields of investment, trade, tourism, agriculture and science and technology, emphasized Mr. Tran Chi Cuong.

Minister-Counselor and Consul General of the RoK to Vietnam Chang Ho-Seung affirmed that among ASEAN countries, Vietnam ranks as the top destination for South Koreans. He expressed his belief that this year’s Vietnam – Korea Friendship Cultural Festival Da Nang would serve as a meaningful occasion for the people of both nations to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen exchanges and foster greater goodwill.

Da Nang is one of the most beloved cities for Korean visitors.

As part of this year’s festival, a wide range of vibrant cultural, artistic and exchange activities will take place, including the “Meet Korea in Da Nang 2025” conference; an exhibition showcasing cooperation achievements between Da Nang and the Republic of Korean; 80 booths featuring cultural displays, cuisine and signature products from both countries; student exchange programs between Da Nang and Pyeongtaek cities; Taekwondo and K-pop dance classes; and a Vietnam–Korea cooking competition.

Notably, at the opening ceremony, the Da Nang City Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a special program to welcome the one-millionth Korean visitor to Da Nang in 2025, reaffirming the vital role of the South Korean tourism market for the city. Da Nang City welcomed a record of one million South Korean tourists in the first seven months of 2025. Since 2022, the Republic of Korea has remained Da Nang City’s largest international tourism market. In the first seven months of 2025, the number of Korean visitors reached a record-breaking of one million, reflecting both Da Nang’s strong tourism appeal and the enduring bonds of friendship between Vietnam and the country.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong