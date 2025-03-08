Ao Dai festival 2025 opens with grand ceremony in HCMC

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025 will continue the success of the previous 10 festival seasons, continue to honor and preserve the beauty of Ao Dai, spread the quintessence of national culture, contribute to promoting the image of the country, people of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

Leaders and former leaders present flowers to express gratitude to the image ambassadors of the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2025

This year's festival is a cultural - tourism event that opens a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South, reunification of the country; develop the city named after Uncle Ho, marking a strong transformation of the city, accompanying the whole country into a new era of the nation.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc at the event

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stated that the festival also honors the beauty and contributions of Vietnamese women in building and defending the Fatherland, as well as in strengthening families and society.

This year's festival has the participation of nearly 60 Ao Dai designers nationwide and more than 30 artists, famous people in the fields of economics, education, culture, sports, and entertainment as image ambassadors for the festival.

The highlight of the opening night is the art program. Part 1 with 6 collections and more than 70 Ao Dai tells the story of the history of formation and development of the land of Saigon - Gia Dinh associated with the Saigon River.

Part 2 includes 4 collections with 80 Ao Dai inspired by heroic and touching legends associated with the resistance war to protect national independence. In Part 3, a symphony of over 120 Ao Dai designs across 7 collections showcases Vietnam's national pride and the enduring global influence of this iconic garment.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Anh Quan