HCMC’s leader extends wishes of health to outstanding veteran artists

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (3rd, R ) and the city's officials visit Meritorious Artist Phi Yen. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit, with the participation of representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Music Association, and the Ho Chi Minh City Dance Artists Association, aims to acknowledge and express gratitude for the contributions of artists who took part in the revolutionary movement, as well as those honored with the State Award and the Ho Chi Minh Prize. These artists have dedicated their careers to the development of literature and the arts in the city over the past 50 years. The event also underscored the profound care of Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership and the city’s heartfelt policies toward its artistic community.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R ) visit musician Tran Long An. (Photo: SGGP)

During his visits to the veteran artists, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong inquired with care about their health and well-being. He extended his best wishes for their continued health and vitality and hoped that they would remain an active contributor to the stage.

He acknowledged the sentiments, aspirations, and expectations expressed by veteran artists for the younger generation entrusted with carrying forward the nation’s cultural and artistic heritage.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh