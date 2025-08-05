Culture/art

HCMC’s leader extends wishes of health to outstanding veteran artists

SGGP

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong visited outstanding artists, including musician Tran Long An and Meritorious Artist Phi Yen on August 4.

nsut-phi-yen-9206-4488.jpg
Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (3rd, R ) and the city's officials visit Meritorious Artist Phi Yen. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit, with the participation of representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, the Ho Chi Minh City Music Association, and the Ho Chi Minh City Dance Artists Association, aims to acknowledge and express gratitude for the contributions of artists who took part in the revolutionary movement, as well as those honored with the State Award and the Ho Chi Minh Prize. These artists have dedicated their careers to the development of literature and the arts in the city over the past 50 years. The event also underscored the profound care of Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership and the city’s heartfelt policies toward its artistic community.

tran-long-an-2634-6176.jpg
Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R ) visit musician Tran Long An. (Photo: SGGP)

During his visits to the veteran artists, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong inquired with care about their health and well-being. He extended his best wishes for their continued health and vitality and hoped that they would remain an active contributor to the stage.

He acknowledged the sentiments, aspirations, and expectations expressed by veteran artists for the younger generation entrusted with carrying forward the nation’s cultural and artistic heritage.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

extends wishes of health to outstanding veteran artists HCMC's leader musician Tran Long An Meritorious Artist Phi Yen

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn