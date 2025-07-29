Exhibition marking August Revolution and National Day to be presented in Hanoi

The exhibition showcases nearly 80 images and 800 archival documents of the August Revolution, and the National Day will take place at the National Library in Hanoi from August 12 to September 18.

On September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square. (Photo: TTXVN)

The display organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism aims to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

The exhibition offers a vivid portrayal of Vietnam’s most significant historical milestones and the nation’s eight-decade path of development under the leadership of the Communist Party. It is divided into four parts. The exhibition opens with a focus on the August Revolution of 1945. This section features archival materials documenting the socio-political context of the time, the pivotal leadership role played by the Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh, and the unfolding of the nationwide uprising that led to the establishment of a revolutionary government.

The second part revives the historic events of September 2, 1945, the day President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square. It features documents and images detailing the formation of the revolutionary government, the drafting of the first constitution, and early efforts to develop the nation’s education, economy, and the well-being of its people.

The third section underscores the profound historical significance and global impact of the August Revolution and National Day, contributing to promoting the independence movement of oppressed peoples around the world.

The final part highlights Vietnam’s 80-year journey of nation-building and development, showcasing major achievements in politics, economics, culture, national defense, and international integration. It also reflects the country’s growing role and standing in the global arena.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh