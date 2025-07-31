Bollywood film project begins shooting in Quang Tri

The film crew of SILAA, a new production from Bollywood, India’s renowned film industry, arrived in the central province of Quang Tri on July 30 to commence filming.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Tri Province (R) receives the Bollywood film crew at Dong Hoi Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

SILAA is the first Indian film to select the natural wonders of Phong Nha–Ke Bang, Tu Lan, Hang Tien, and Tan Hoa, along with other prominent tourist destinations in Central Vietnam, as its primary filming locations.

The film is produced by the renowned Rahul Bali and directed by Omung Kumar, who is well-known for notable Indian cinema productions.

The lead roles in the film are played by acclaimed actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb, both well-known figures to audiences who follow Bollywood cinema.

A delegation from the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism welcomes the Bollywood film crew. (Photo: SGP)

The film crew will shoot scenes in the majestic caves in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, which has twice been honored as a World Natural Heritage site, and in unique locations in Quang Tri. These settings are expected to deliver striking visual effects, helping to showcase the enchanting beauty of Vietnam’s natural landscapes on the international big screen.

The SILAA project aims to reach hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, opening new opportunities to promote Vietnamese tourism, particularly in the North Central region, to the Indian market, which boasts a robust film industry and a rapidly growing number of international tourists in recent years.

The decision to film at Phong Nha–Ke Bang, Tu Lan, and various locations in Quang Tri underscores Vietnam’s appeal as a major natural filming destination ready to welcome large-scale cinematic projects from within the region and around the globe.

By Minh Phong—Translated by Kim Khanh