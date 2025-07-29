Cinematic co-production between Vietnam, other countries honored at 2025 NYAFF

“Skin of Youth,” a film featuring 1990s-born actor Vo Dien Gia Huy in the leading role, has been honored with the Special Jury Award in the Uncaged category, the most prestigious section at New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) 2025.

A scene in the “Skin of Youth"

The award was unanimously endorsed by a jury panel comprising Japanese-American actress Masumi, veteran action star Tzi Ma, film producer Michael Werner, Chinese-Filipino actress Yao, and Thai filmmaker Banjong Pisanthanakun.

In addition to the film’s overall acclaim, Vo Dien Gia Huy’s performance as a young boxer drew particular praise from critics, with many lauding his emotional depth and physical intensity in the role.

"Skin of Youth" is a collaborative production between four countries, bringing together An Nam Productions from Vietnam, Akanga Film Asia from Singapore, Bitters End from Japan, and Mayfair Pictures from the United States.

The film was developed through the Next Masters Support Program, part of Talents Tokyo 2020, a project development program for emerging directors and producers from East and Southeast Asia, and was directed by Vietnamese-American filmmaker Ash Mayfair Nguyen Phuong Anh.

Actor Vo Dien Gia Huy

Set in contemporary Ho Chi Minh City, “Skin of Youth” paints a vivid portrait of a dazzling yet unforgiving metropolis, where young people struggle to survive while fighting for their dreams and the freedom to live authentically.

In the film, Vo Dien Gia Huy plays Nam, a boxer who earns a living by fighting in underground matches. Nam’s life takes a turn when he falls in love with San, a transgender dancer who dreams of undergoing gender-affirming surgery to fully embrace her identity as a woman. His brutal fights become more than a means of survival; they are a desperate attempt to save enough money to help San realize her dream.

Vo Dien Gia Huy delivers a powerful and emotionally charged performance, capturing with nuance the portrait of a young man caught between the shadows of life and the fragile moments of love.

The 24th edition of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) in 2025 will run from July 11 to 27 in New York City under the theme Cinema as Disruption. With over 100 films and more than 75 premieres, this year’s festival is considered the largest in its history.

By Hai Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh