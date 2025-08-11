Saigon Int'l Guitar Festival and Competition 2025 to start this week

The Saigon International Guitar Festival and Competition 2025 (SIGF 2025) will take place at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 14 to 17.

The event is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music in collaboration with artLIVE, a media content producer specializing in art, lifestyle, and wellness.

Now in its ninth edition, the festival offers a rich program of activities, with the highlight being three concert nights featuring internationally acclaimed guitarists, including Xuanxuan Sun from China, Mexican-Spanish guitarist Mauricio Diaz Alvarez, Michal Nagy from Poland, Jérémy Jouve from France, and the 4.13 Guitar Quartet from Indonesia, among others.

The festival will also feature classical guitar competitions showcasing young talents from Vietnam and abroad. Participants will compete in four solo categories and one ensemble category for groups of two or more guitarists.

In addition, a series of seminars and workshops offers participants the opportunity to learn, exchange ideas, and engage in in-depth classical guitar experiences guided by world-renowned artists.

For the first time, SIGF 2025 will expand its community outreach with a variety of public-oriented activities. These include the String Lab exhibition, showcasing handcrafted guitars by renowned luthiers such as Kim Sang Gil from South Korea, Justin Ta from Australia, and Vu Tran and Guitar Nghe Thuat from Vietnam.

The festival will also feature an outdoor open stage, providing a platform for both professional and amateur guitarists to perform freely, along with culinary spaces and creative hands-on workshops designed to offer an immersive cultural experience.

By Hai Duy - Translated by Kim Khanh