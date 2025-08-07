Artisans enjoy various preferential policies

The State offers monthly living allowances for People's Artisans and Meritorious Artisans as well as health insurance coverage for both categories of artisans.

Artisans can benefit from a range of supportive policies

The Government has recently issued Decree No. 215/2025/ND-CP, which outlines measures for the protection and promotion of the values of world cultural and natural heritage, underwater cultural heritage, and intangible cultural heritage listed by UNESCO, as well as the national inventory of intangible cultural heritage and policies regarding artisans and holders of intangible cultural heritage.

The decree stipulates that clubs and groups practicing intangible cultural heritage will receive support for their establishment and organizational activities, provided they meet certain requirements. These clubs and groups will be granted financial assistance upon their establishment to acquire musical instruments, props, tools, objects, and artifacts necessary for the practice, teaching, creation, and performance of intangible cultural heritage as well as for operational expenses.

The decree further delineates policies aimed at artisans and custodians of intangible cultural heritage. In this regard, the State allocates monthly living allowances and health insurance benefits for People's Artisans and Meritorious Artisans.

Moreover, the State facilitates the involvement of People's Artisans and Meritorious Artisans in endeavors that safeguard and enhance intangible cultural heritage, alongside providing opportunities for training, mentorship, and the transmission of their expertise to future generations. Furthermore, artisans and practitioners receive assistance in implementing community-oriented instruction, guidance, and training programs.

The State offers monthly living allowances and health insurance coverage for People's Artisans and Meritorious Artisans who represent intangible cultural heritage within ethnic minority groups, as well as those residing in mountainous, border, or island regions, and artisans who are individuals with disabilities or come from poor or near-poor households.

Furthermore, the State allocates resources to assist People's Artisans and Meritorious Artisans from ethnic minority communities in initiatives focused on the preservation and promotion of intangible cultural heritage, in addition to training, mentoring, and passing on knowledge to future generations.

Moreover, funding is available for artisans and practitioners who are capable of guiding and teaching, allowing them to participate in community-based instruction, training, and capacity-building efforts.

Chairpersons of people's committees in communes are tasked with reviewing and making decisions regarding the eligibility for monthly living allowances for qualified individuals.

Within 30 working days from the effective date of the decision granting the title of 'People's Artisan', chairpersons of people's committees in communes are required to review and issue a decision to adjust the monthly living allowance for any Meritorious Artisan who is already receiving support. The adjusted allowance will be applied retroactively from the effective date of the title conferment.

The individual, organization, or agency responsible for arranging the funeral of a People's Artisan or Meritorious Artisan will receive State assistance to cover burial costs.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan