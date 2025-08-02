Model contests work on elevating Vietnamese models on global stage

The resurgence of modeling competitions marks a positive development for industry professionals. These events not only serve as entertainment for audiences but also are essential platforms that support and nurture the modeling profession.

At the press conference of Vietnam’s Next Top Model 2025

Vietnam’s Next Top Model has officially launched its 2025 season in Ho Chi Minh City, marking a highly anticipated and positive return of the country’s premier modeling competition after an eight-year hiatus. The top 15 contestants entering the “common house” have also been announced, featuring a fresh and diverse group of emerging talents.

More than 1,000 candidates have participated in the preliminary selection rounds since early May. This season has attracted attention for featuring a series of highly creative, reality-based fashion challenges, supported by significant investments in visual production, professional expertise, and fashion elements. Furthermore, the judging panel has drawn considerable interest, comprising industry veterans such as model Thanh Hang, designer Do Manh Cuong, and the creative directors Nam Trung and Ha Do.

Ms. Trang Le, the executive director and producer of Vietnam’s Next Top Model, said that 15 years ago, the program focused on finding potential models, but now, the main goal is to train top models and vedettes to enrich the country’s professional fashion scene. Contestants entering the competition are expected to have fundamental skills such as posing and catwalking. What the show aims to cultivate, however, is their attitude, professional resilience, and work ethic. After the competition, they will step onto major runways both domestically and internationally, so having the right attitude, determination, and professionalism is essential.

In addition to Vietnam’s Next Top Model, numerous other competitions aimed at discovering and developing professional models have recently taken place, including The Face Vietnam, The New Mentor, and The Next Gentleman.

A launchpad for talents

Model Huynh Tu Anh, named The Face Vietnam 2023

Projects such as the New Generation of Models, organized by model Xuan Lan, seek talent to participate in fashion shows across global runways in South Korea, Italy, France, and the United States. This initiative provides Vietnamese models with invaluable opportunities to gain international experience. Similarly, Vietnam’s Next Top Model contest has played a significant role in discovering prominent generations of models who have made their mark on the world’s fashion capitals, including Trang Khieu, Tuyet Lan, Hoang Thuy, Mau Thuy, Kha My Van, Thuy Trang, and Cha My. Moreover, many models from these platforms have successfully ventured into beauty pageants, such as Pham Huong, H’Hen Nie, Ngoc Chau, Hoang Thuy, Mau Thuy, Quynh Chau, and Huong Ly, achieving considerable acclaim.

One of the typical examples of people becoming famous from competitions is model Huynh Tu Anh, named The Face Vietnam 2023. Immediately following the finale, Tu Anh was taken by her management company to Paris and Milan for castings during fashion weeks. She quickly garnered attention, walking the runways at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week for renowned designers including Calcaterra, Hodakova, Leonard Paris, Blssd, and Lacoste’s private show. Tu Anh has also secured numerous collaboration contracts with major modeling agencies and graced the covers of prestigious fashion magazines, significantly contributing to elevating the profile of Vietnamese models on the international fashion stage.

According to designer Do Manh Cuong, Vietnamese models today are taller and more attractive, and meeting international standards demands significantly greater effort and perseverance.

The global fashion industry is incredibly demanding. Many Vietnamese models who venture abroad find themselves returning to refine their skills. Exceptional height and a model-like appearance alone are not enough to succeed. Beyond having a strong management team and agency support, models must first and foremost commit to continuous self-improvement, mastering performance techniques, communication skills, foreign languages, and professional conduct, Ms. Trang Le added.

Modeling today is no longer just about mastering the catwalk. To truly advance in the profession, models must be receptive, thoughtful, and adaptable. They need to craft their narratives and continuously elevate their professional value, model Thanh Hang said.

The revival of modeling talent shows carries high expectations for redefining the modeling profession. However, concerns have also been raised about the need to avoid repeating the pitfalls of some previous competitions and reality shows, which became mired in controversies, distractions, and deviations from their original objectives. Consequently, new programs and projects must embrace positive changes to truly serve as springboards, empowering young models in their pursuit of new heights. Such efforts are essential to fostering a professional and vibrant fashion performance industry.

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh