HCMC’s leader visits prominent veteran artists

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (3rd, L) and the city's officials visit writer Xuan Phuong (4th, R). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit is a meaningful activity organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to recognize and express gratitude for the invaluable contributions of artists to the city’s cultural and artistic sector, particularly those who participated in the revolutionary movement, as well as recipients of the Ho Chi Minh Prize, the State Prize, and titles such as People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist for their decades-long dedication to the development of literature and the arts in Ho Chi Minh City over the past 50 years.

It also reflected the city leadership’s deep appreciation and cultural policies toward artists while offering timely encouragement and moral support to those facing hardships. The visit further aimed to inspire both individuals and collectives to actively engage in cultural and artistic initiatives in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

During his visits to the veteran artists, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong inquired with care about their health and well-being. He engaged in warm, personal conversations with the senior artists, calligraphers, and writers, attentively listening to their reflections, heartfelt stories, and aspirations regarding their lifelong devotion to the arts.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong visits People’s Artist Hung Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong visits People’s Artist Truong Lo. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong visits writer Xuan Phuong (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh