Women's national volleyball team strives for competing in their highest spirits

On August 8, the Vietnam women's volleyball team set off for Chiangmai, Thailand, to participate in the second round of the Southeast Asian Volleyball League (SEA V.League 2023).

Head Coach of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team Nguyen Trong Linh stated that the team has been training to compete to the best of their abilities and with the highest spirit.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet will be absent from the second leg of the SEA V.League 2023. The Sports Authority of Vietnam and the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam appointed Coach Nguyen Trong Linh, a former assistant coach of Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, to lead the Vietnam women's volleyball team.

The coaching staff of the Vietnam women's volleyball team traveling to Chiangmai, Thailand, also includes assistant coaches Ta Duc Hieu, Tran Thi Thu Hien, and Nguyen Trung Nam.

The official Vietnamese female players competing in the second leg of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 from August 11 to August 14 include Le Thanh Thuy, Dinh Thi Thuy, Pham Thi Hien, Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Vi Thi Yen Nhi, Doan Thi Xuan, Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Nguyen Ly Thuy Vi, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Ly Thi Luyen, Le Thi Thanh Lien, Nguyen Thi Ninh Anh, Hoang Thi Thao.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the Vietnam women's volleyball team, including Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Nguyen Khanh Dang, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Doan Thi Lam Oanh, Doan Thi Xuan, Nguyen Thi Trinh, Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Tran Tu Linh, Dinh Thi Tra Giang, and others will move to Lao Cai for training on the same day. Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and Coach Le Thi Hien will be in charge of the training.

At the end of the first round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023, the Vietnam women's volleyball team ranked second. The champion was the Thailand women's team, while Indonesia secured third place and the Philippines came fourth.