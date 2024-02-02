The 23rd Windsurf Mui Ne Fun Cup 2024 kicked off on February 2 at Mui Ne beach in Phan Thiet city in the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

Windsurf Mui Ne Fun Cup sets sail in Binh Thuan. (Photo: dulichbinhthuan.com.vn)

The windsurfers from numerous countries and territories like Japan, Singapore, Russia, France and Spain will participate in the men and women’s professional and amateur categories and compete in the W-shaped track of 2,800-meter downwind slalom race.

The annual tournament has been organized by Jibe’ Beach Club and the local authorities since 2000, and has become more popular and made Mui Ne beach one of the most popular water sports destinations in Asia.

The competition is hoped to facilitate Vietnam’s windsurfing and promote Binh Thuan province as a destination for tourism and sea sports.

It is also viewed as an opportunity for Vietnamese athletes to test their skills with their foreign peers.

VNA