Wild coloring book craze returns

Nearly a decade after its initial surge in popularity, the adult coloring book craze has experienced a return. However, this time, coloring books are designed for younger audiences, featuring beautiful and creative illustrations.

Coloring books are now prominently displayed in bookstores like Fahasa, Phuong Nam, and Hai An.

Nearly ten years ago, adult coloring books took the nation by storm, with everyone from young to old participating in this creative trend.

Numerous research initiatives have explored the efficacy of coloring books as a means to alleviate stress. At that time, however, these coloring books primarily featured black and white illustrations, with varying degrees of complexity tailored to different preferences.

In this comeback, coloring books have undergone many changes, being made more beautiful from the cover to the drawings. In addition, besides the pictures used for coloring, there are also inspirational quotes.

Many publications have achieved remarkable results. For example, the book Tam ve tuoi tho – To mau ky uc (The ticket to childhood - Coloring memories) was reprinted after only 10 days of being on sale.

In addition to creating new "trendy" coloring books, many publishers are leveraging popular publications to develop coloring book adaptations. This innovative approach not only provides readers with a creative outlet but also encourages them to explore the original text in greater depth.

A notable instance is "999 Letters to Myself" by the renowned online literature author Mieu Cong Tu. This work possesses a distinctive quality, conveyed through brief letters that communicate profound insights regarding the significance of life, love, youth, and the future. It has resonated deeply with tens of thousands of young readers.

Resident Thu Hien of District 11 in Ho Chi Minh City, parent of a teenager, said these books are well-suited for young children due to their concise text and engaging illustrations, which can stimulate creativity and imagination.

She asserted that coloring activities provide children with an outlet for creative expression. By observing their unique interpretations of the drawings, parents and educators can gain valuable insights into their cognitive and emotional development, thereby facilitating more effective communication.

Representing Fahasa, CEO Pham Nam Thang said that through market research and customer needs, Fahasa has collaborated with suppliers and publishers to create a more attractive coloring book product line.

Recognizing the growing demand for interactive content, future coloring books will combine traditional coloring activities with additional features to stimulate learning and creativity, said CEO Pham Nam Thang.

By Ho Son – Translated By Anh Quan