White blouse warriors make tireless efforts to save patients’ lives
SGGP
The emergency department is the most intense place to work in the hospital, and it often deals with patients with life-threatening problems.
Although the work pressure and hardships are immeasurable, doctors and medical staff remain dedicated and resilient, making tireless efforts to treat and save patients’ lives. They work amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy emergency department.
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025), Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters recorded the busy working atmosphere of these white blouse warriors in Ho Chi Minh City.
By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong