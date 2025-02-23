White blouse warriors make tireless efforts to save patients’ lives

The emergency department is the most intense place to work in the hospital, and it often deals with patients with life-threatening problems.

Although the work pressure and hardships are immeasurable, doctors and medical staff remain dedicated and resilient, making tireless efforts to treat and save patients’ lives. They work amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy emergency department.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025), Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters recorded the busy working atmosphere of these white blouse warriors in Ho Chi Minh City.

The medical staff of the Emergency Department at Cho Ray Hospital intubate a patient at 11 p.m. on February 21.

The security staff promptly assist in transporting a patient to the Emergency Department of Cho Ray Hospital at 8:15 p.m. on February 21.

At 5 p.m. on February 20, dozens of doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Emergency Department of Children's Hospital No.1 receive a phone call and immediately carry out emergency treatment orders for a pediatric patient.

The Emergency Department of People’s Hospital 115 operates consecutively even day or night and the department sometimes receives 300-400 critical cases per day at peak times.

Nurse Nguyen Hoang Long, Head of the emergency response team at Emergency Center 115 shares that the medical staff are on duty 24/7, even on holidays or Tet.

T.V.U., a family member of patient Hong H., informs relatives that her mother has been saved.

Specialist Level II Doctor Khuu Minh Tuan, Head of the General Emergency Department at People’s Hospital 115 consults with colleagues at 11 a.m. on February 18.

Doctors perform examinations for patients at the Emergency Department of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City at 11:10 p.m. on February 21.

By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong