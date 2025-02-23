Multimedia

Photo Gallery

White blouse warriors make tireless efforts to save patients’ lives

SGGP

The emergency department is the most intense place to work in the hospital, and it often deals with patients with life-threatening problems.

Although the work pressure and hardships are immeasurable, doctors and medical staff remain dedicated and resilient, making tireless efforts to treat and save patients’ lives. They work amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy emergency department.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025), Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters recorded the busy working atmosphere of these white blouse warriors in Ho Chi Minh City.

psa-anh12-19-6001-3815.jpg.jpg
The medical staff of the Emergency Department at Cho Ray Hospital intubate a patient at 11 p.m. on February 21.
psa-anh9-23-8006-4332.jpg.jpg
The security staff promptly assist in transporting a patient to the Emergency Department of Cho Ray Hospital at 8:15 p.m. on February 21.
psa-anh7-11-1170-6098.jpg.jpg
At 5 p.m. on February 20, dozens of doctors, nurses and medical staff at the Emergency Department of Children's Hospital No.1 receive a phone call and immediately carry out emergency treatment orders for a pediatric patient.
psa-anh2-2-9338-5406.jpg.jpg
The Emergency Department of People’s Hospital 115 operates consecutively even day or night and the department sometimes receives 300-400 critical cases per day at peak times.
psa-anh19-27-1043-6418.jpg.jpg
Nurse Nguyen Hoang Long, Head of the emergency response team at Emergency Center 115 shares that the medical staff are on duty 24/7, even on holidays or Tet.
psa-anh22-35-6820-3213.jpg.jpg
T.V.U., a family member of patient Hong H., informs relatives that her mother has been saved.
psa-anh4-4-2064-9141.jpg.jpg
Specialist Level II Doctor Khuu Minh Tuan, Head of the General Emergency Department at People’s Hospital 115 consults with colleagues at 11 a.m. on February 18.
cn1a-4992-4421.jpg
Doctors perform examinations for patients at the Emergency Department of Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City at 11:10 p.m. on February 21.
By Quang Huy, Hoang Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

white blouse warriors tireless efforts patients’ lives Emergency Department of Cho Ray Hospital Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn